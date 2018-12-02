The Latest: Steelers lead Chargers 23-15 thru 3 quarters

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL season (all times Eastern):

10:35 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in front of the Los Angeles Chargers 23-15 through three quarters.

The Chargers pulled within eight thanks to their second fluky touchdown of the game. Keenan Allen caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers when Pittsburgh defensive backs Sean Davis and Joe Haden collided. The ball popped into the air and the Allen snagged it. Antonio Gates followed with an easy two-point conversion catch. San Diego scored earlier in the game on a 46-yard pass from Rivers to Travis Benjamin on a play that began when right tackle Sam Tevi appeared to move well before the snap.

Advertisement

The Chargers are looking for just their fourth win in 19 trips to the Steel City.

James Conner has run for 53 yards and two scores for Pittsburgh.

___

9:55 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have sprinted to a 23-7 halftime lead over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ben Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown for a 28-yard touchdown pass 17 seconds before the break to boost Pittsburgh’s advantage to 16 points. Brown has six receptions for 117 yards in the first half, matching his high yardage total on the season. James Conner had two first-quarter rushing touchdowns for the Steelers.

Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers went 13 of 20 for 147 yards and a 46-yard touchdown pass to Travis Benjamin.

The Chargers, however, are struggling to run the ball without injured Melvin Gordon. Los Angeles ran the ball nine times for two yards in the opening half.

___

9 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a quick 13-7 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers behind two touchdown runs by James Conner.

The Chargers answered with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers to Travis Benjamin on a play that began with Los Angeles right tackle Sam Trevi moving well before the snap, though the officials did not call a penalty.

This is the second time this season the Chargers scored on a play that appeared to have a false start. Rivers hit Tyrell Williams for a 29-yard score in Cleveland in October, a play that stood despite left tackle Russell Okung moving at the snap.

___

7:10 p.m.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen had to be held back by a referee during a shouting match with Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

After Minnesota barely scraped out a first down on fourth-and-1, Belichick challenged the spot of the ball. Thielen was over by the New England sideline and jawing with the Patriots’ coach until one of the officials steered him away from the conflict.

Belichick could be seen on the TV broadcast to be saying something impolite in response.

The call on the field was upheld, giving the Vikings a first down, but the Patriots eventually forced a turnover on downs.

— Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

___

6:45 p.m.

Tom Brady has tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history.

Brady connected with Josh Gordon for a 24-yard score late in the third quarter against Minnesota to give New England a 17-10 lead. It was the 579th career touchdown pass for the Patriots quarterback, including playoffs, tying him with Manning.

It was also Brady’s 508th career regular-season TD pass. He’s tied for third on the career list with Brett Favre. Manning is first with 539.

— Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

___

6:15 p.m.

Russell Wilson had a quiet first half outside the three touchdown passes he threw to stake the Seattle Seahawks to a 20-3 halftime lead over the San Francisco 49ers.

Wilson completed just one other pass before halftime besides a 4-yard TD to Jaron Brown in the first quarter and second-quarter scoring tosses of 52 yards to Tyler Lockett and 1-yard to Doug Baldwin. According to Sportradar, the four completions were the fewest while throwing three touchdowns in a first half since 1991.

Seattle took advantage of two turnovers by the 49ers, including Jeff Wilson Jr.’s fumble at the Seattle 5 when it appeared San Francisco was about to score. Robbie Gould hit a 45-yard field goal on the final play of the half for San Francisco.

___

5:55 p.m.

The Patriots and Vikings had a bonus two-minute warning in the first half.

The clock ran down to 2 minutes after Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for a 5-yard gain and a first down at the Patriots’ 27.

But Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer successfully challenged the forward progress during the break and the ball was moved back to the 26 for a third down. The clock was reset to 2:28 and New England was stopped short before the real two-minute warning and forced to punt.

There were more shenanigans at the end of the half.

After the Vikings scored to cut the deficit to 10-7, the Patriots took over at their own 35. A short pass across the middle to Gronkowski appeared to run out the clock, and players on the Minnesota sideline began running to the locker room.

But Gronkowski’s forward progress was ruled stopped with 1 second remaining, the Patriots called a timeout and set up for a Hail Mary. Brady dumped it off to James White who ran 42 yards before he met up with the waiting defenders at the 11.

Minnesota cornerback Trae Waynes is out with a concussion. The Vikings were already thin at the position, with No. 1 cornerback Xavier Rhodes nursing a hamstring injury.

— Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

___

5:35 p.m.

The New York Jets are halfway to possibly ending a five-game losing streak.

The Jets lead the Tennessee Titans 16-6 at halftime thanks to three field goals from Jason Myers and a 31-yard interception return by Trumaine Johnson.

New York blocked a punt to set up one of Myers’ field goals, and Henry Anderson blocked an extra point attempt inside in the final minute of the first half.

Before the Titans finally showed signs of life late in the first half, the home fans booed a team that kept hurting itself in a must-win game to keep any postseason hopes alive.

Jets center Spencer Long is doubtful to return because of illness, leaving New York even lighter on the offensive line. Jonotthan Harrison replaced Long in the second quarter.

The Jets already were down a starter on the offensive line after placing left guard James Carpenter on injured reserve Wednesday with an injured shoulder.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

5:20 p.m.

The celebrations by Seattle receivers that have become must-see each week took a cue from famous moment in Seahawks history.

Following Jaron Brown’s 4-yard TD reception in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers, the group of Seattle receivers re-enacted the famous tip play from now-San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman in the 2013 NFC championship game against the 49ers.

Late in the fourth quarter of that game, Sherman tipped an end-zone pass from Colin Kaepernick into the arms of Malcolm Smith for an interception that secured Seattle’s berth in the Super Bowl.

Brown was the quarterback for the re-enactment. Baldwin played the role of Sherman, who is facing his former team, and David Moore was in Smith’s role. Smith also plays for the 49ers now.

— Tim Booth reporting from Seattle

___

5:05 p.m.

Tom Brady has hit another milestone: 1,000 yards rushing in his career.

Brady hit the mark on a 5-yard scramble in the first quarter Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The 41-year-old New England quarterback slid to a stop, sat up and signaled for a first down.

Never considered much of a mobile quarterback, it took Brady 19 years and 265 games to reach the 1,000-yard milestone. He has averaged 1.7 yards per carry and 3.8 yards per game. His most prolific season in 2002 when he ran for a total of 110 yards.

Brady could also lose the milestone if there are any kneel-downs at the end of the game.

But that’s OK, the five-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP also has more than 69,000 passing yards, fourth-most in league history.

— Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts

___

4:25 p.m.

Houston has a nine-game winning streak and a three-game lead in the AFC South with four games remaining.

The Texans stayed hot in a 29-13 win over Cleveland, intercepting Baker Mayfield three times in the first half while building a 23-0 lead in the Heisman Trophy winner’s first Texas homecoming in the NFL.

Houston’s division cushion grew because Indianapolis’ five-game winning streak ended in a 6-0 loss to Jacksonville. The Jaguars stopped a seven-game losing streak that all but buried them a year after reaching the AFC championship game.

Carolina lost its fourth straight game, 24-17 to Tampa Bay. The Panthers failed to gain ground on New Orleans in the NFC South after Dallas ended the Saints’ 10-game winning streak.

The Los Angeles Rams pulled away from Detroit 30-16 to improve to 11-1, while Arizona won its third game and perhaps permanently damaged Green Bay’s playoffs by handing the Packers their first home loss, 20-17.

Denver got back to .500 with a 24-10 win over Cincinnati, the sixth loss in seven games for the Bengals. Baltimore won its third straight following a three-game losing streak with a 26-16 over Atlanta.

___

3:45 p.m.

Richard Sherman is back in Seattle.

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback made sure to say hello to handful of former teammates during early warmups at CenturyLink Field before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Sherman talked for several minutes with close friend Doug Baldwin, which was briefly interrupted by Seattle QB Russell Wilson coming over to give a handshake. Sherman said this week he doesn’t “really have a relationship with Russell.”

Sherman also spoke with several team employees before signing a few autographs and heading into the locker room.

Sherman spent his first seven seasons with the Seahawks before being released last March and signing with the 49ers.

— Tim Booth reporting from Seattle.

___

3:35 p.m.

Lamar Jackson is back in the game for the Baltimore Ravens.

The quarterback had to come out for a series in the third quarter after sustaining a possible concussion. Robert Griffin III took over and guided the Ravens to a field goal that increased their lead over the Atlanta Falcons to 16-10.

Griffin was 2 of 4 for 21 yards in just his second appearance of the last two seasons. Those were the first passes for the former Washington star since the 2016 season.

Jackson made his third straight start in place of injured starter Joe Flacco.

— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta

___

3:20 p.m.

Robert Griffin III has taken over at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

The former Washington star came into the game against the Atlanta Falcons midway through the third quarter after Lamar Jackson sustained a possible concussion.

This is only the second appearance of the season — and the last two years — for Griffin.

Jackson was making his third straight start in place of injured starter Joe Flacco. Jackson has completed 11 of 18 passes for 117 yards, to go along with nine carries for 35 yards. One of those carries was a 13-yarder for Baltimore’s only touchdown.

— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.

___

3 p.m.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has his second touchdown pass of the season after a little trickery from the New York Giants.

Beckham took a pitch from Eli Manning on a reverse and scrambled briefly before throwing to a wide open Sterling Shepard near the goal line for the 49-yard score that gave the Giants a 17-14 lead over the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears.

Beckham threw a 57-yard touchdown to Saquon Barkley in a 33-31 loss to Carolina in Week 5.

___

2:40 p.m.

Baker Mayfield’s first Texas homecoming in the NFL is off to a rough start as the Cleveland Browns try to stop Houston’s eight-game winning streak.

Mayfield threw three interceptions in the first half, one of them returned 38 yards for a touchdown by Zach Cunningham. The Browns trailed the Texans 23-0 at halftime. Mayfield’s high for interceptions in his rookie season had been two.

Cleveland ran just three plays while falling behind 10-0, and Cunningham’s return made it 17-0. The Texans turned Mayfield’s second and third interceptions of the first half into field goals. Jonathan Joseph and Andre Hal had the other interceptions.

Mayfield was born in Austin and played a season at Texas Tech before transferring to Oklahoma and winning the Heisman Trophy. The Browns selected him No. 1 overall in the draft.

___

2:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks is the first player in NFL history with 1,000 yards receiving in three straight years with three different franchises.

Cooks reached the 1,000-yard mark with the Rams in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. He surpassed the milestone last year with New England and in 2016 in New Orleans. Cooks also had a 1,000-yard season with the Saints in 2015.

Five other players in league history have had 1,000 yards receiving with at least three teams in their careers. Brandon Marshall reached the mark with four teams. Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Tony Martin and Irving Fryar each did it with three franchises.

Cooks help set up a field goal that gave the Rams a 13-3 halftime lead.

___

2:10 p.m.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has broken Bart Starr’s club record with 295 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

Rodgers set the mark on a 16-yard completion to Davante Adams early in the second quarter. He later connected with Adams on a 13-yard touchdown for the game’s first points against Arizona.

___

2 p.m.

Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green has left the game against Denver after aggravating a right toe injury that had sidelined him the previous three games.

Green had one catch for 7 yards in the first quarter before he getting hurt again early in the second quarter and being taken to the locker room on a cart.

Buffalo center Russell Bodine left the game at Miami in the first quarter with a left leg injury. He limped off the field and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

___

1:50 p.m.

The NFL says it will continue to pursue conversations with people involved in the domestic incident that led the Kansas City Chiefs to waive running back Kareem Hunt after video of the incident surfaced.

The league said its investigation has been ongoing since the incident was first reported in February. The statement was released about two hours after Hunt said in an interview on ESPN that the NFL had yet to contact him about it.

The NFL said the video posted by TMZ Sports on Friday had not been available to the league previously.

In the grainy, graphic video, Hunt is seen getting into an argument with a woman and several men step in to hold him back. He later pushes one of the men, knocking down a woman that Hunt admitted he did not know, and eventually kicks her while she lays on the ground.

___

1:20 p.m.

There were moments of silence around the NFL for former President George H.W. Bush, including by his hometown Texans two days after Bush died in Houston.

CBS made the unusual move of showing the national anthem and the moment of silence in Houston. Bush was a regular at Texans games and frequently did the coin toss. The team displayed pictures of him at games and with players.

The tributes were held all across the league , with nine games on the early schedule Sunday.

___

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will try to keep fading playoff hopes alive on a snowy Sunday in Green Bay against Arizona and rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

The Packers have lost four of their past five games, all on the road, and trail Chicago and Minnesota in the NFC North.

Green Bay has three of its final five games at home. The Packers haven’t lost at Lambeau Field, with all four of its wins and a tie. Green Bay also has hope because four of the final five opponents currently have losing records.

The Cardinals are in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, but are trying to build around the promising young player in Rosen, the 10th pick last spring.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.