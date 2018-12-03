The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (43) 8-0 1578 1 2. Kansas (19) 6-0 1539 2 3. Duke (1) 7-1 1463 3 4. Virginia (1) 7-0 1367 4 5. Michigan 8-0 1339 7 6. Nevada 8-0 1300 5 7. Tennessee 6-1 1238 6 8. Auburn 6-1 1154 8 9. Kentucky 7-1 1070 10 10. Michigan St. 6-2 915 9 11. Florida St. 6-1 871 15 12. Wisconsin 7-1 809 22 13. Texas Tech 7-0 783 20 14. North Carolina 6-2 782 11 15. Virginia Tech 6-1 675 13 16. Kansas St. 6-1 629 12 17. Buffalo 7-0 515 21 18. Iowa 6-1 417 14 19. Ohio St. 7-1 385 16 20. Arizona St. 7-0 384 — 21. Villanova 6-2 356 23 22. Mississippi St. 6-1 243 25 23. Maryland 7-1 204 24 24. Nebraska 7-1 176 — 25. Furman 8-0 101 —

Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John’s 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Clemson 11, Louisville 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Arkansas 3, Notre Dame 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Boston College 2, Florida 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.

