The Top Twenty Five

December 3, 2018 12:10 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (43) 8-0 1578 1
2. Kansas (19) 6-0 1539 2
3. Duke (1) 7-1 1463 3
4. Virginia (1) 7-0 1367 4
5. Michigan 8-0 1339 7
6. Nevada 8-0 1300 5
7. Tennessee 6-1 1238 6
8. Auburn 6-1 1154 8
9. Kentucky 7-1 1070 10
10. Michigan St. 6-2 915 9
11. Florida St. 6-1 871 15
12. Wisconsin 7-1 809 22
13. Texas Tech 7-0 783 20
14. North Carolina 6-2 782 11
15. Virginia Tech 6-1 675 13
16. Kansas St. 6-1 629 12
17. Buffalo 7-0 515 21
18. Iowa 6-1 417 14
19. Ohio St. 7-1 385 16
20. Arizona St. 7-0 384
21. Villanova 6-2 356 23
22. Mississippi St. 6-1 243 25
23. Maryland 7-1 204 24
24. Nebraska 7-1 176
25. Furman 8-0 101

Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John’s 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Clemson 11, Louisville 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Arkansas 3, Notre Dame 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Boston College 2, Florida 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.

