The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (43)
|8-0
|1578
|1
|2. Kansas (19)
|6-0
|1539
|2
|3. Duke (1)
|7-1
|1463
|3
|4. Virginia (1)
|7-0
|1367
|4
|5. Michigan
|8-0
|1339
|7
|6. Nevada
|8-0
|1300
|5
|7. Tennessee
|6-1
|1238
|6
|8. Auburn
|6-1
|1154
|8
|9. Kentucky
|7-1
|1070
|10
|10. Michigan St.
|6-2
|915
|9
|11. Florida St.
|6-1
|871
|15
|12. Wisconsin
|7-1
|809
|22
|13. Texas Tech
|7-0
|783
|20
|14. North Carolina
|6-2
|782
|11
|15. Virginia Tech
|6-1
|675
|13
|16. Kansas St.
|6-1
|629
|12
|17. Buffalo
|7-0
|515
|21
|18. Iowa
|6-1
|417
|14
|19. Ohio St.
|7-1
|385
|16
|20. Arizona St.
|7-0
|384
|—
|21. Villanova
|6-2
|356
|23
|22. Mississippi St.
|6-1
|243
|25
|23. Maryland
|7-1
|204
|24
|24. Nebraska
|7-1
|176
|—
|25. Furman
|8-0
|101
|—
Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John’s 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Clemson 11, Louisville 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Arkansas 3, Notre Dame 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Boston College 2, Florida 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.