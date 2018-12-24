The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (35)
|11-1
|1529
|2
|2. Michigan (9)
|12-0
|1472
|4
|3. Tennessee (12)
|10-1
|1471
|3
|4. Virginia (4)
|11-0
|1427
|5
|5. Kansas (4)
|10-1
|1386
|1
|6. Nevada
|12-0
|1316
|6
|7. Gonzaga
|11-2
|1199
|8
|8. Michigan St.
|10-2
|1146
|10
|9. Florida St.
|11-1
|1061
|11
|10. Virginia Tech
|10-1
|924
|13
|11. Texas Tech
|10-1
|845
|12
|12. Auburn
|10-2
|770
|7
|13. Ohio St.
|11-1
|737
|15
|14. North Carolina
|8-3
|678
|9
|15. Wisconsin
|10-2
|673
|16
|16. Kentucky
|9-2
|664
|19
|17. Arizona St
|9-2
|626
|18
|18. Marquette
|10-2
|538
|20
|19. Mississippi St.
|11-1
|518
|17
|20. NC State
|11-1
|292
|–
|21. Buffalo
|11-1
|279
|14
|22. Houston
|12-0
|274
|21
|23. Indiana
|11-2
|247
|22
|24. Iowa
|10-2
|178
|23
|25. Oklahoma
|11-1
|163
|–
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St 69, St. John’s 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Furman 2, Belmont 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.