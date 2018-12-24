The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Duke (35) 11-1 1529 2 2. Michigan (9) 12-0 1472 4 3. Tennessee (12) 10-1 1471 3 4. Virginia (4) 11-0 1427 5 5. Kansas (4) 10-1 1386 1 6. Nevada 12-0 1316 6 7. Gonzaga 11-2 1199 8 8. Michigan St. 10-2 1146 10 9. Florida St. 11-1 1061 11 10. Virginia Tech 10-1 924 13 11. Texas Tech 10-1 845 12 12. Auburn 10-2 770 7 13. Ohio St. 11-1 737 15 14. North Carolina 8-3 678 9 15. Wisconsin 10-2 673 16 16. Kentucky 9-2 664 19 17. Arizona St 9-2 626 18 18. Marquette 10-2 538 20 19. Mississippi St. 11-1 518 17 20. NC State 11-1 292 – 21. Buffalo 11-1 279 14 22. Houston 12-0 274 21 23. Indiana 11-2 247 22 24. Iowa 10-2 178 23 25. Oklahoma 11-1 163 –

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St 69, St. John’s 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Furman 2, Belmont 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.

