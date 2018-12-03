The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. UConn (31)
|7-0
|775
|2
| 2. Notre Dame
|7-1
|719
|1
| 3. Oregon
|7-0
|707
|3
| 4. Baylor
|7-0
|689
|4
| 5. Louisville
|8-0
|661
|5
| 6. Mississippi St.
|8-0
|622
|6
| 7. Maryland
|8-0
|587
|7
| 8. Oregon St.
|6-1
|549
|9
| 9. Tennessee
|6-0
|524
|11
|10. NC State
|8-0
|473
|13
|11. Stanford
|6-1
|446
|8
|12. Texas
|7-1
|438
|10
|13. California
|7-0
|362
|15
|14. Minnesota
|7-0
|357
|20
|15. Syracuse
|7-2
|330
|12
|16. Iowa
|6-2
|303
|14
|17. Arizona St.
|5-2
|222
|19
|18. Marquette
|6-1
|195
|22
|19. Kentucky
|8-0
|194
|25
|20. DePaul
|4-3
|177
|16
|21. Drake
|7-1
|157
|24
|22. South Carolina
|4-4
|113
|18
|23. Missouri
|6-2
|95
|—
|24. Gonzaga
|8-1
|93
|—
|25. Miami
|7-2
|68
|21
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 57, Iowa St. 37, South Florida 24, Florida St. 20, Virginia Tech 20, West Virginia 16, Georgia 14, South Dakota 7, Indiana 5, Southern Cal 5, Cent Michigan 3, Michigan St. 3, Northwestern 2, Purdue 2, Utah 2, Kansas 1, North Carolina 1.
