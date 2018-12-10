Listen Live Sports

The Women’s Top Twenty Five

December 10, 2018 1:06 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (31) 9-0 775 1
2. Notre Dame 8-1 736 2
3. Baylor 7-0 705 4
4. Louisville 10-0 685 5
5. Mississippi St. 9-0 654 6
6. Maryland 9-0 605 7
7. Oregon 7-1 576 3
8. Oregon St. 7-1 555 8
9. Tennessee 8-0 545 9
10. N.C. State 10-0 486 10
11. Stanford 6-1 464 11
12. Texas 7-2 389 12
13. Minnesota 9-0 374 14
13. California 8-0 374 13
15. Syracuse 8-2 336 15
16. Iowa 8-2 299 16
17. Arizona St. 7-2 226 17
18. Kentucky 9-1 196 19
19. Marquette 7-2 184 18
20. DePaul 7-3 182 20
21. Gonzaga 9-1 142 24
22. Missouri 8-2 122 23
23. Michigan St. 8-1 121
24. Miami 8-2 82 25
25. South Carolina 5-4 77 22

Others receiving votes: Drake 39, Texas A&M 24, Florida St. 22, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 16, Iowa St. 14, Indiana 12, Georgia 11, South Dakota 10, Utah 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 3, Cent. Michigan 1, North Carolina 1, South Dakota St. 1.

