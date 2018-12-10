The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (31) 9-0 775 1 2. Notre Dame 8-1 736 2 3. Baylor 7-0 705 4 4. Louisville 10-0 685 5 5. Mississippi St. 9-0 654 6 6. Maryland 9-0 605 7 7. Oregon 7-1 576 3 8. Oregon St. 7-1 555 8 9. Tennessee 8-0 545 9 10. N.C. State 10-0 486 10 11. Stanford 6-1 464 11 12. Texas 7-2 389 12 13. Minnesota 9-0 374 14 13. California 8-0 374 13 15. Syracuse 8-2 336 15 16. Iowa 8-2 299 16 17. Arizona St. 7-2 226 17 18. Kentucky 9-1 196 19 19. Marquette 7-2 184 18 20. DePaul 7-3 182 20 21. Gonzaga 9-1 142 24 22. Missouri 8-2 122 23 23. Michigan St. 8-1 121 — 24. Miami 8-2 82 25 25. South Carolina 5-4 77 22

Others receiving votes: Drake 39, Texas A&M 24, Florida St. 22, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 16, Iowa St. 14, Indiana 12, Georgia 11, South Dakota 10, Utah 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 3, Cent. Michigan 1, North Carolina 1, South Dakota St. 1.

