The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. UConn (31)
|11-0
|775
|1
| 2. Notre Dame
|11-1
|740
|2
| 3. Louisville
|12-0
|714
|3
| 4. Maryland
|11-0
|647
|5
| 5. Oregon
|11-1
|642
|7
| 6. Stanford
|9-1
|618
|8
| 7. Baylor
|8-1
|588
|6
| 8. Mississippi St.
|11-1
|584
|4
| 9. N.C. State
|12-0
|524
|10
|10. Tennessee
|9-1
|493
|9
|11. Oregon St.
|9-2
|446
|11
|12. Minnesota
|11-0
|399
|13
|13. Texas
|9-2
|394
|12
|14. California
|9-1
|377
|14
|15. Syracuse
|11-2
|332
|15
|16. Iowa
|9-2
|302
|16
|17. Arizona St.
|9-2
|241
|17
|18. Kentucky
|12-1
|233
|18
|19. DePaul
|9-3
|194
|20
|20. Gonzaga
|11-1
|163
|21
|21. Michigan St.
|10-1
|152
|22
|22. Marquette
|9-3
|142
|19
|23. Texas A&M
|10-2
|127
|23
|24. Miami
|11-2
|79
|24
|25. South Carolina
|7-4
|59
|25
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 31, Virginia Tech 28, Florida St. 25, Utah 11, South Dakota 7, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 1, West Virginia 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.