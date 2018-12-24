Listen Live Sports

The Women’s Top Twenty Five

December 24, 2018 1:05 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (31) 11-0 775 1
2. Notre Dame 11-1 740 2
3. Louisville 12-0 714 3
4. Maryland 11-0 647 5
5. Oregon 11-1 642 7
6. Stanford 9-1 618 8
7. Baylor 8-1 588 6
8. Mississippi St. 11-1 584 4
9. N.C. State 12-0 524 10
10. Tennessee 9-1 493 9
11. Oregon St. 9-2 446 11
12. Minnesota 11-0 399 13
13. Texas 9-2 394 12
14. California 9-1 377 14
15. Syracuse 11-2 332 15
16. Iowa 9-2 302 16
17. Arizona St. 9-2 241 17
18. Kentucky 12-1 233 18
19. DePaul 9-3 194 20
20. Gonzaga 11-1 163 21
21. Michigan St. 10-1 152 22
22. Marquette 9-3 142 19
23. Texas A&M 10-2 127 23
24. Miami 11-2 79 24
25. South Carolina 7-4 59 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 31, Virginia Tech 28, Florida St. 25, Utah 11, South Dakota 7, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 1, West Virginia 1.

