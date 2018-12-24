The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (31) 11-0 775 1 2. Notre Dame 11-1 740 2 3. Louisville 12-0 714 3 4. Maryland 11-0 647 5 5. Oregon 11-1 642 7 6. Stanford 9-1 618 8 7. Baylor 8-1 588 6 8. Mississippi St. 11-1 584 4 9. N.C. State 12-0 524 10 10. Tennessee 9-1 493 9 11. Oregon St. 9-2 446 11 12. Minnesota 11-0 399 13 13. Texas 9-2 394 12 14. California 9-1 377 14 15. Syracuse 11-2 332 15 16. Iowa 9-2 302 16 17. Arizona St. 9-2 241 17 18. Kentucky 12-1 233 18 19. DePaul 9-3 194 20 20. Gonzaga 11-1 163 21 21. Michigan St. 10-1 152 22 22. Marquette 9-3 142 19 23. Texas A&M 10-2 127 23 24. Miami 11-2 79 24 25. South Carolina 7-4 59 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 31, Virginia Tech 28, Florida St. 25, Utah 11, South Dakota 7, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 1, West Virginia 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.