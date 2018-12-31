The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (31)
|11-0
|775
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|12-1
|741
|2
|3. Louisville
|12-0
|714
|3
|4. Maryland
|12-0
|645
|4
|5. Oregon
|11-1
|641
|5
|6. Stanford
|10-1
|622
|6
|7. Mississippi St.
|12-1
|586
|8
|8. Baylor
|8-1
|584
|7
|9. N.C. State
|13-0
|527
|9
|10. Tennessee
|11-1
|499
|10
|11. Oregon St.
|10-2
|452
|11
|12. Minnesota
|12-0
|427
|12
|13. Texas
|10-2
|402
|13
|14. Syracuse
|11-2
|369
|15
|15. Michigan St.
|11-1
|304
|21
|16. Kentucky
|13-1
|295
|18
|17. Gonzaga
|12-1
|234
|20
|18. California
|9-2
|201
|14
|19. Iowa
|9-3
|185
|16
|20. Marquette
|10-3
|183
|22
|21. Texas A&M
|11-2
|173
|23
|22. Arizona St.
|9-3
|97
|17
|23. South Carolina
|8-4
|76
|25
|24. DePaul
|9-4
|72
|19
|25. Iowa St.
|10-2
|66
|—
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida St. 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Cent Michigan 1, South Dakota St. 1.
