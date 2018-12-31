The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (31) 11-0 775 1 2. Notre Dame 12-1 741 2 3. Louisville 12-0 714 3 4. Maryland 12-0 645 4 5. Oregon 11-1 641 5 6. Stanford 10-1 622 6 7. Mississippi St. 12-1 586 8 8. Baylor 8-1 584 7 9. N.C. State 13-0 527 9 10. Tennessee 11-1 499 10 11. Oregon St. 10-2 452 11 12. Minnesota 12-0 427 12 13. Texas 10-2 402 13 14. Syracuse 11-2 369 15 15. Michigan St. 11-1 304 21 16. Kentucky 13-1 295 18 17. Gonzaga 12-1 234 20 18. California 9-2 201 14 19. Iowa 9-3 185 16 20. Marquette 10-3 183 22 21. Texas A&M 11-2 173 23 22. Arizona St. 9-3 97 17 23. South Carolina 8-4 76 25 24. DePaul 9-4 72 19 25. Iowa St. 10-2 66 —

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida St. 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Cent Michigan 1, South Dakota St. 1.

