The Women’s Top Twenty Five

December 31, 2018 1:12 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (31) 11-0 775 1
2. Notre Dame 12-1 741 2
3. Louisville 12-0 714 3
4. Maryland 12-0 645 4
5. Oregon 11-1 641 5
6. Stanford 10-1 622 6
7. Mississippi St. 12-1 586 8
8. Baylor 8-1 584 7
9. N.C. State 13-0 527 9
10. Tennessee 11-1 499 10
11. Oregon St. 10-2 452 11
12. Minnesota 12-0 427 12
13. Texas 10-2 402 13
14. Syracuse 11-2 369 15
15. Michigan St. 11-1 304 21
16. Kentucky 13-1 295 18
17. Gonzaga 12-1 234 20
18. California 9-2 201 14
19. Iowa 9-3 185 16
20. Marquette 10-3 183 22
21. Texas A&M 11-2 173 23
22. Arizona St. 9-3 97 17
23. South Carolina 8-4 76 25
24. DePaul 9-4 72 19
25. Iowa St. 10-2 66

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida St. 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Cent Michigan 1, South Dakota St. 1.

