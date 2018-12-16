This Week’s Top 25 Fared

1. Kansas (9-0) beat No. 17 Villanova 74-71.
2. Duke (9-1) did not play.
3. Tennessee (8-1) beat Memphis 102-92.
4. Gonzaga (9-2) lost to No. 12 North Carolina 103-90.
5. Michigan (11-0) beat Western Michigan 70-62.
6. Virginia (9-0) did not play.
7. Nevada (11-0) beat South Dakota State 72-68.
8. Auburn (9-1) beat UAB 75-71, OT.
9. Michigan State (9-2) beat Green Bay 104-83.
10. Florida State (8-1) did not play.
11. Texas Tech (10-0) beat Northwestern State 79-44; beat Abilene Christian 82-48.
12. North Carolina (8-2) beat No. 4 Gonzaga 103-90.
13. Virginia Tech (9-1) beat Washington 73-61.
14. Buffalo (10-0) beat Southern Illinois 73-65.
15. Ohio State (9-1) beat Bucknell 73-71.
16. Wisconsin (9-2) beat Savannah State 101-60.
17. Villanova (8-4) lost to Pennsylvania 78-75; lost to No. 1 Kansas 74-71.
18. Mississippi State (9-1) beat Cincinnati 70-59.
19. Kentucky (8-2) beat Utah 88-61.
20. Arizona State (8-1) beat Georgia 76-74.
21. Marquette (8-2) did not play.
22. Iowa (8-2) beat Northern Iowa 77-54.
23. Furman (12-0) beat Charleston Southern 77-69; beat UNC Wilmington 93-50.
24. Houston (10-0) beat LSU 82-76;beat Saint Louis 68-64.
25. Indiana (9-2) beat Butler 71-68.
25. Kansas State (7-2) beat Georgia State 71-59.
25. Syracuse (7-3) lost to Old Dominion 68-62.
