This Week’s Top 25 Fared

1. Kansas (9-0) beat No. 17 Villanova 74-71.

2. Duke (9-1) did not play.

3. Tennessee (8-1) beat Memphis 102-92.

4. Gonzaga (9-2) lost to No. 12 North Carolina 103-90.

5. Michigan (11-0) beat Western Michigan 70-62.

6. Virginia (9-0) did not play.

7. Nevada (11-0) beat South Dakota State 72-68.

8. Auburn (9-1) beat UAB 75-71, OT.

9. Michigan State (9-2) beat Green Bay 104-83.

10. Florida State (8-1) did not play.

11. Texas Tech (10-0) beat Northwestern State 79-44; beat Abilene Christian 82-48.

12. North Carolina (8-2) beat No. 4 Gonzaga 103-90.

13. Virginia Tech (9-1) beat Washington 73-61.

14. Buffalo (10-0) beat Southern Illinois 73-65.

15. Ohio State (9-1) beat Bucknell 73-71.

16. Wisconsin (9-2) beat Savannah State 101-60.

17. Villanova (8-4) lost to Pennsylvania 78-75; lost to No. 1 Kansas 74-71.

18. Mississippi State (9-1) beat Cincinnati 70-59.

19. Kentucky (8-2) beat Utah 88-61.

20. Arizona State (8-1) beat Georgia 76-74.

21. Marquette (8-2) did not play.

22. Iowa (8-2) beat Northern Iowa 77-54.

23. Furman (12-0) beat Charleston Southern 77-69; beat UNC Wilmington 93-50.

24. Houston (10-0) beat LSU 82-76;beat Saint Louis 68-64.

25. Indiana (9-2) beat Butler 71-68.

25. Kansas State (7-2) beat Georgia State 71-59.

25. Syracuse (7-3) lost to Old Dominion 68-62.

