Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

This Week’s Top 25 Fared

December 16, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

1. Kansas (9-0) beat No. 17 Villanova 74-71.

2. Duke (9-1) did not play.

3. Tennessee (8-1) beat Memphis 102-92.

4. Gonzaga (9-2) lost to No. 12 North Carolina 103-90.

Advertisement

5. Michigan (11-0) beat Western Michigan 70-62.

6. Virginia (9-0) did not play.

7. Nevada (11-0) beat South Dakota State 72-68.

8. Auburn (9-1) beat UAB 75-71, OT.

9. Michigan State (9-2) beat Green Bay 104-83.

10. Florida State (8-1) did not play.

11. Texas Tech (10-0) beat Northwestern State 79-44; beat Abilene Christian 82-48.

12. North Carolina (8-2) beat No. 4 Gonzaga 103-90.

13. Virginia Tech (9-1) beat Washington 73-61.

14. Buffalo (10-0) beat Southern Illinois 73-65.

15. Ohio State (9-1) beat Bucknell 73-71.

16. Wisconsin (9-2) beat Savannah State 101-60.

17. Villanova (8-4) lost to Pennsylvania 78-75; lost to No. 1 Kansas 74-71.

18. Mississippi State (9-1) beat Cincinnati 70-59.

19. Kentucky (8-2) beat Utah 88-61.

20. Arizona State (8-1) beat Georgia 76-74.

21. Marquette (8-2) did not play.

22. Iowa (8-2) beat Northern Iowa 77-54.

23. Furman (12-0) beat Charleston Southern 77-69; beat UNC Wilmington 93-50.

24. Houston (10-0) beat LSU 82-76;beat Saint Louis 68-64.

25. Indiana (9-2) beat Butler 71-68.

25. Kansas State (7-2) beat Georgia State 71-59.

25. Syracuse (7-3) lost to Old Dominion 68-62.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress