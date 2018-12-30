This Week’s Top 25 Fared

1. Duke (11-1) did not play.

2. Michigan (13-0) beat Binghamton 74-52.

3. Tennessee (11-1) beat Tennessee Tech 96-53.

4. Virginia (11-0) did not play.

Advertisement

5. Kansas (11-1) beat Eastern Michigan 87-63.

6. Nevada (13-0) beat Utah 86-71.

7. Gonzaga (12-2) beat North Alabama 96-51.

8. Michigan State (11-2) beat Northern Illinois 88-60.

9. Florida State (11-1) did not play.

10. Virginia Tech (11-1) beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 85-40.

11. Texas Tech (11-1) beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 71-46.

12. Auburn (11-2) beat North Florida 95-49.

13. Ohio State (12-1) beat High Point 82-64.

14. North Carolina (9-3) beat Davidson 82-60.

15. Wisconsin (10-3) lost to Western Kentucky 83-76.

16. Kentucky (10-2) beat Louisville 71-58.

17. Arizona State (9-3) lost to Princeton 67-66.

18. Marquette (11-2) beat Southern University 84-41.

19. Mississippi State (12-1) beat BYU 103-81.

20. N.C. State (12-1) beat Loyola (Md.) 97-64.

21. Buffalo (12-1) beat Canisius 87-72.

22. Houston (13-0) beat NJIT 80-59.

23. Indiana (11-2) did not play.

24. Iowa (11-2) beat Bryant 72-67.

25. Oklahoma (11-1) did not play.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.