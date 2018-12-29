This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

Saturday

1. UConn (11-0) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Baylor, Thursday.

2. Notre Dame (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lehigh, Sunday.

3. Louisville (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Thursday.

4. Maryland (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Monday.

5. Oregon (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

6. Stanford (10-1) beat Cal State Northridge 69-43. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.

7. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Monday.

8. Mississippi State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Sunday.

10. Tennessee (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Belmont, Sunday.

11. Oregon State (10-2) beat Cal State Bakersfield 92-52. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

12. Minnesota (12-0) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Monday.

13. Texas (10-2) beat Northwestern State 104-66. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Wednesday.

14. California (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Harvard, Sunday.

15. Syracuse (11-2) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

16. Iowa (9-2) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Michigan State, Sunday.

17. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Sunday.

18. Kentucky (13-1) beat Sacred Heart 71-43. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.

19. DePaul (9-3) vs. Creighton. Next: vs. Providence, Monday.

20. Gonzaga (12-1) beat Loyola Marymount 78-53. Next: at Pepperdine, Monday.

21. Michigan State (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Iowa, Sunday.

22. Marquette (10-3) beat Providence 85-46. Next: vs. Creighton, Monday.

23. Texas A&M (11-2) beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 84-61. Next: vs. No. 25 South Carolina, Thursday.

24. Miami (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Sunday.

25. South Carolina (7-4) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Sunday.

