This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 30, 2018 9:03 pm
 
1. UConn (11-0) did not play.

2. Notre Dame (12-1) beat Lehigh 95-68.

3. Louisville (12-0) did not play.

4. Maryland (12-0) beat Penn State 77-61.

5. Oregon (11-1) did not play.

6. Stanford (10-1) beat Cal State Northridge 69-43.

7. Baylor (8-1) did not play.

8. Mississippi State (12-1) beat Louisiana-Lafayette 104-36.

9. N.C. State (13-0) beat Davidson 75-45.

10. Tennessee (11-1) beat Murray State 98-77; beat Belmont 84-76.

11. Oregon State (10-2) beat Cal State Bakersfield 92-52.

12. Minnesota (12-0) beat Wisconsin 74-56.

13. Texas (10-2) beat Northwestern State 104-66.

14. California (9-2) lost to Harvard 85-79.

15. Syracuse (11-2) did not play.

16. Iowa (9-3) lost to No. 21 Michigan State 84-70.

17. Arizona State (9-3) lost to Arizona 51-39.

18. Kentucky (13-1) beat Sacred Heart 71-43.

19. DePaul (9-4) lost to Creighton 85-82.

20. Gonzaga (12-1) beat Loyola Marymount 78-53.

21. Michigan State (11-1) beat No. 16 Iowa 84-70.

22. Marquette (10-3) beat Providence 85-46.

23. Texas A&M (11-2) beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 84-61.

24. Miami (12-3) beat Florida A&M 103-54; lost to Central Michigan 90-80.

25. South Carolina (8-4) beat Furman 66-53.

