Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 16, 2018 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

1. UConn (9-0) did not play.

2. Notre Dame (9-1) beat Binghamton 103-53.

3. Baylor (8-1) beat Morehead State 96-58; lost to No. 11 Stanford 68-63.

4. Louisville (11-0) beat Northern Kentucky 92-59.

Advertisement

5. Mississippi State (10-0) beat Southern Mississippi 86-42.

6. Maryland (10-0) beat Loyola (Md.) 83-48.

7. Oregon (8-1) beat South Dakota State 87-79.

8. Oregon State (8-2) beat Eastern Washington 91-45; lost to Texas A&M 76-70.

9. Tennessee (8-0) did not play.

10. N.C. State (11-0) beat Maine 84-46.

11. Stanford (7-1) beat No. 3 Baylor 68-63.

12. Texas (8-2) beat Stetson 65-46.

13. California (9-0) beat UC Santa Barbara 69-45.

14. Minnesota (10-0) beat Coppin State 84-52.

15. Syracuse (8-2) did not play.

16. Iowa (9-2) beat Northern Iowa 83-57.

17. Arizona State (8-2) beat Kansas State 65-51.

18. Kentucky (10-1) beat Middle Tennessee 72-55.

19. Marquette (8-2) beat Green Bay 80-54.

20. DePaul (7-3) did not play.

21. Gonzaga (10-1) beat Missouri State 70-67.

22. Missouri (8-3) lost to South Dakota 74-61.

23. Michigan State (9-1) beat Hartford 74-66, OT.

24. Miami (9-2) beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 71-53.

25. South Carolina (6-4) beat Purdue 82-73, 2OT.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress