This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

1. UConn (9-0) did not play.

2. Notre Dame (9-1) beat Binghamton 103-53.

3. Baylor (8-1) beat Morehead State 96-58; lost to No. 11 Stanford 68-63.

4. Louisville (11-0) beat Northern Kentucky 92-59.

5. Mississippi State (10-0) beat Southern Mississippi 86-42.

6. Maryland (10-0) beat Loyola (Md.) 83-48.

7. Oregon (8-1) beat South Dakota State 87-79.

8. Oregon State (8-2) beat Eastern Washington 91-45; lost to Texas A&M 76-70.

9. Tennessee (8-0) did not play.

10. N.C. State (11-0) beat Maine 84-46.

11. Stanford (7-1) beat No. 3 Baylor 68-63.

12. Texas (8-2) beat Stetson 65-46.

13. California (9-0) beat UC Santa Barbara 69-45.

14. Minnesota (10-0) beat Coppin State 84-52.

15. Syracuse (8-2) did not play.

16. Iowa (9-2) beat Northern Iowa 83-57.

17. Arizona State (8-2) beat Kansas State 65-51.

18. Kentucky (10-1) beat Middle Tennessee 72-55.

19. Marquette (8-2) beat Green Bay 80-54.

20. DePaul (7-3) did not play.

21. Gonzaga (10-1) beat Missouri State 70-67.

22. Missouri (8-3) lost to South Dakota 74-61.

23. Michigan State (9-1) beat Hartford 74-66, OT.

24. Miami (9-2) beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 71-53.

25. South Carolina (6-4) beat Purdue 82-73, 2OT.

