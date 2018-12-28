Listen Live Sports

This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 28, 2018 10:54 pm
 
1. UConn (11-0) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Baylor, Thursday.

2. Notre Dame (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Saturday.

3. Louisville (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Thursday.

4. Maryland (12-0) beat Penn State 77-61. Next: vs. Rutgers, Monday.

5. Oregon (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

6. Stanford (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Northridge, Saturday.

7. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Monday.

8. Mississippi State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Sunday.

10. Tennessee (10-1) beat Murray State 98-77. Next: vs. Belmont, Sunday.

11. Oregon State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Saturday.

12. Minnesota (12-0) beat Wisconsin 74-56. Next: at Michigan, Monday.

13. Texas (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern State, Saturday.

14. California (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Harvard, Sunday.

15. Syracuse (11-2) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

16. Iowa (9-2) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Michigan State, Sunday.

17. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Sunday.

18. Kentucky (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Sacred Heart, Saturday.

19. DePaul (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.

20. Gonzaga (11-1) did not play. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

21. Michigan State (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Iowa, Sunday.

22. Marquette (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Saturday.

23. Texas A&M (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Saturday.

24. Miami (12-2) beat Florida A&M 103-54. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Sunday.

25. South Carolina (7-4) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Sunday.

