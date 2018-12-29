This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

Saturday
1. UConn (11-0) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Baylor, Thursday.
2. Notre Dame (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lehigh, Sunday.
3. Louisville (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Thursday.
4. Maryland (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Monday.
5. Oregon (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.
6. Stanford (9-1) vs. Cal State Northridge. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.
7. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Monday.
8. Mississippi State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday.
9. N.C. State (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Sunday.
10. Tennessee (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Belmont, Sunday.
11. Oregon State (9-2) vs. Cal State Bakersfield. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.
12. Minnesota (12-0) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Monday.
13. Texas (9-2) vs. Northwestern State. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Wednesday.
14. California (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Harvard, Sunday.
15. Syracuse (11-2) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.
16. Iowa (9-2) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Michigan State, Sunday.
17. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Sunday.
18. Kentucky (13-1) beat Sacred Heart 71-43. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.
19. DePaul (9-3) vs. Creighton. Next: vs. Providence, Monday.
20. Gonzaga (11-1) at Loyola Marymount. Next: at Pepperdine, Monday.
21. Michigan State (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Iowa, Sunday.
22. Marquette (9-3) vs. Providence. Next: vs. Creighton, Monday.
23. Texas A&M (11-2) beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 84-61. Next: vs. No. 25 South Carolina, Thursday.
24. Miami (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Sunday.
25. South Carolina (7-4) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Sunday.
