Through Friday, December 14, 2018

December 15, 2018 12:12 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 32 13 40 53
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 32 20 28 48
Connor McDavid, EDM 32 19 29 48
Nikita Kucherov, TB 33 13 34 47
Mark Scheifele, WPG 32 20 23 43
Blake Wheeler, WPG 32 5 38 43
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 31 28 14 42
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 33 16 26 42
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 32 13 29 42
Brayden Point, TB 33 21 20 41
Mitchell Marner, TOR 32 6 35 41
David Pastrnak, BOS 32 21 18 39
Claude Giroux, PHI 30 11 28 39
Jack Eichel, BUF 32 10 29 39
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 31 10 29 39
2 tied with 38 pts.

