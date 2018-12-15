Through Friday, December 14, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|32
|13
|40
|53
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|32
|20
|28
|48
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|32
|19
|29
|48
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|33
|13
|34
|47
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|32
|20
|23
|43
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|32
|5
|38
|43
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|31
|28
|14
|42
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|33
|16
|26
|42
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|32
|13
|29
|42
|Brayden Point, TB
|33
|21
|20
|41
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|32
|6
|35
|41
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|32
|21
|18
|39
|Claude Giroux, PHI
|30
|11
|28
|39
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|32
|10
|29
|39
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|31
|10
|29
|39
|2 tied with 38 pts.
