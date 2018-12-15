Through Friday, December 14, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 32 13 40 53 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 32 20 28 48 Connor McDavid, EDM 32 19 29 48 Nikita Kucherov, TB 33 13 34 47 Mark Scheifele, WPG 32 20 23 43 Blake Wheeler, WPG 32 5 38 43 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 31 28 14 42 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 33 16 26 42 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 32 13 29 42 Brayden Point, TB 33 21 20 41 Mitchell Marner, TOR 32 6 35 41 David Pastrnak, BOS 32 21 18 39 Claude Giroux, PHI 30 11 28 39 Jack Eichel, BUF 32 10 29 39 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 31 10 29 39 2 tied with 38 pts.

