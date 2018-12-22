Listen Live Sports

Through Friday, December 21, 2018

December 22, 2018 12:07 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 36 16 42 58
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 36 21 34 55
Nikita Kucherov, TB 36 15 37 52
Connor McDavid, EDM 34 19 30 49
Mark Scheifele, WPG 35 21 27 48
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 36 16 31 47
Mitchell Marner, TOR 35 10 37 47
Blake Wheeler, WPG 35 5 42 47
Jack Eichel, BUF 36 14 32 46
Brayden Point, TB 36 21 24 45
David Pastrnak, BOS 35 22 22 44
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 34 29 14 43
Patrick Kane, CHI 37 17 26 43
Gabriel Landeskog, COL 36 23 19 42
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 35 16 26 42
2 tied with 41 pts.

