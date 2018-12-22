Through Friday, December 21, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 36 16 42 58 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 36 21 34 55 Nikita Kucherov, TB 36 15 37 52 Connor McDavid, EDM 34 19 30 49 Mark Scheifele, WPG 35 21 27 48 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 36 16 31 47 Mitchell Marner, TOR 35 10 37 47 Blake Wheeler, WPG 35 5 42 47 Jack Eichel, BUF 36 14 32 46 Brayden Point, TB 36 21 24 45 David Pastrnak, BOS 35 22 22 44 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 34 29 14 43 Patrick Kane, CHI 37 17 26 43 Gabriel Landeskog, COL 36 23 19 42 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 35 16 26 42 2 tied with 41 pts.

