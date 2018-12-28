Through Friday, December 28, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|38
|17
|44
|61
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|38
|16
|44
|60
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|38
|22
|35
|57
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|36
|19
|35
|54
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|38
|13
|40
|53
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|38
|19
|32
|51
|Brayden Point, TB
|38
|22
|27
|49
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|37
|22
|27
|49
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|38
|15
|34
|49
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|37
|5
|43
|48
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|38
|23
|24
|47
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|39
|20
|27
|47
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|36
|29
|16
|45
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|37
|18
|27
|45
|3 tied with 44 pts.
