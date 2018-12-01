Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Through Friday, November 30, 2018

December 1, 2018 12:14 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 26 11 32 43
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 26 18 23 41
Mitchell Marner, TOR 26 6 30 36
Nikita Kucherov, TB 26 10 25 35
Connor McDavid, EDM 25 13 21 34
Brayden Point, TB 26 18 15 33
Matt Duchene, OTT 26 12 21 33
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 25 9 23 32
Jack Eichel, BUF 27 5 27 32
Blake Wheeler, WPG 24 4 28 32
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 25 19 12 31
John Tavares, TOR 26 17 13 30
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 24 9 21 30
7 tied with 29 pts.

