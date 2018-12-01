Through Friday, November 30, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|26
|11
|32
|43
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|26
|18
|23
|41
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|26
|6
|30
|36
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|26
|10
|25
|35
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|25
|13
|21
|34
|Brayden Point, TB
|26
|18
|15
|33
|Matt Duchene, OTT
|26
|12
|21
|33
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|25
|9
|23
|32
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|27
|5
|27
|32
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|24
|4
|28
|32
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|25
|19
|12
|31
|John Tavares, TOR
|26
|17
|13
|30
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|24
|9
|21
|30
|7 tied with 29 pts.
