Through Monday, December 3, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 27 11 34 45 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 27 19 24 43 Nikita Kucherov, TB 28 12 30 42 Mitchell Marner, TOR 27 6 32 38 Brayden Point, TB 28 20 17 37 Connor McDavid, EDM 26 14 21 35 Blake Wheeler, WPG 26 4 30 34 Matt Duchene, OTT 27 12 21 33 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 26 10 23 33 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 26 19 13 32 Mark Scheifele, WPG 26 16 16 32 Jack Eichel, BUF 28 5 27 32 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 27 10 21 31 Thomas Chabot, OTT 27 7 24 31 7 tied with 30 pts.

