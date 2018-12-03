Listen Live Sports

Through Monday, December 3, 2018

December 3, 2018 11:53 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 27 11 34 45
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 27 19 24 43
Nikita Kucherov, TB 28 12 30 42
Mitchell Marner, TOR 27 6 32 38
Brayden Point, TB 28 20 17 37
Connor McDavid, EDM 26 14 21 35
Blake Wheeler, WPG 26 4 30 34
Matt Duchene, OTT 27 12 21 33
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 26 10 23 33
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 26 19 13 32
Mark Scheifele, WPG 26 16 16 32
Jack Eichel, BUF 28 5 27 32
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 27 10 21 31
Thomas Chabot, OTT 27 7 24 31
7 tied with 30 pts.

