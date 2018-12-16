Through Saturday, December 15, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 33 15 41 56 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 33 21 31 52 Connor McDavid, EDM 32 19 29 48 Nikita Kucherov, TB 33 13 34 47 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 32 29 14 43 Mark Scheifele, WPG 32 20 23 43 Mitchell Marner, TOR 33 8 35 43 Blake Wheeler, WPG 32 5 38 43 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 33 16 26 42 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 33 13 29 42 Brayden Point, TB 33 21 20 41 Jack Eichel, BUF 33 12 29 41 Gabriel Landeskog, COL 33 21 19 40 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 32 10 30 40 2 tied with 39 pts.

