Through Saturday, December 15, 2018

December 16, 2018 1:03 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 33 15 41 56
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 33 21 31 52
Connor McDavid, EDM 32 19 29 48
Nikita Kucherov, TB 33 13 34 47
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 32 29 14 43
Mark Scheifele, WPG 32 20 23 43
Mitchell Marner, TOR 33 8 35 43
Blake Wheeler, WPG 32 5 38 43
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 33 16 26 42
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 33 13 29 42
Brayden Point, TB 33 21 20 41
Jack Eichel, BUF 33 12 29 41
Gabriel Landeskog, COL 33 21 19 40
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 32 10 30 40
2 tied with 39 pts.

