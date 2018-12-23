Through Saturday, December 22, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 37 16 43 59 Nikita Kucherov, TB 37 16 41 57 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 37 22 34 56 Connor McDavid, EDM 35 19 33 52 Mitchell Marner, TOR 36 12 38 50 Mark Scheifele, WPG 36 22 27 49 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 37 16 32 48 Jack Eichel, BUF 37 14 34 48 Blake Wheeler, WPG 36 5 43 48 David Pastrnak, BOS 36 23 24 47 Brayden Point, TB 37 21 26 47 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 35 29 15 44 Gabriel Landeskog, COL 37 24 19 43 Patrick Kane, CHI 37 17 26 43 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 36 17 26 43 4 tied with 42 pts.

