Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Saturday, December 22, 2018

December 23, 2018 1:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 37 16 43 59
Nikita Kucherov, TB 37 16 41 57
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 37 22 34 56
Connor McDavid, EDM 35 19 33 52
Mitchell Marner, TOR 36 12 38 50
Mark Scheifele, WPG 36 22 27 49
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 37 16 32 48
Jack Eichel, BUF 37 14 34 48
Blake Wheeler, WPG 36 5 43 48
David Pastrnak, BOS 36 23 24 47
Brayden Point, TB 37 21 26 47
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 35 29 15 44
Gabriel Landeskog, COL 37 24 19 43
Patrick Kane, CHI 37 17 26 43
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 36 17 26 43
4 tied with 42 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act