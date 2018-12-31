Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Sunday, December 30, 2018

December 31, 2018 10:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 39 18 45 63
Mikko Rantanen, COL 39 17 44 61
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 39 23 35 58
Connor McDavid, EDM 37 21 35 56
Mitchell Marner, TOR 39 13 40 53
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 39 19 32 51
Patrick Kane, CHI 40 22 28 50
Brayden Point, TB 39 22 28 50
Mark Scheifele, WPG 38 22 27 49
Jack Eichel, BUF 39 15 34 49
Blake Wheeler, WPG 38 5 44 49
David Pastrnak, BOS 39 23 25 48
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 38 19 28 47
Sidney Crosby, PIT 35 17 29 46
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 37 29 16 45
5 tied with 44 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held