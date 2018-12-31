Through Sunday, December 30, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|39
|18
|45
|63
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|39
|17
|44
|61
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|39
|23
|35
|58
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|37
|21
|35
|56
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|39
|13
|40
|53
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|39
|19
|32
|51
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|40
|22
|28
|50
|Brayden Point, TB
|39
|22
|28
|50
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|38
|22
|27
|49
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|39
|15
|34
|49
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|38
|5
|44
|49
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|39
|23
|25
|48
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|38
|19
|28
|47
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|35
|17
|29
|46
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|37
|29
|16
|45
|5 tied with 44 pts.
