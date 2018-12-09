Through Saturday, December 8, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 30 12 36 48 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 30 20 25 45 Nikita Kucherov, TB 31 12 32 44 Connor McDavid, EDM 28 15 25 40 Mitchell Marner, TOR 30 6 34 40 Brayden Point, TB 31 21 18 39 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 30 12 27 39 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 29 22 14 36 Claude Giroux, PHI 27 11 25 36 Jack Eichel, BUF 30 9 27 36 Blake Wheeler, WPG 28 4 32 36 Sean Monahan, CGY 30 18 17 35 7 tied with 34 pts.

