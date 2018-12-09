Through Saturday, December 8, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|30
|12
|36
|48
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|30
|20
|25
|45
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|31
|12
|32
|44
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|28
|15
|25
|40
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|30
|6
|34
|40
|Brayden Point, TB
|31
|21
|18
|39
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|30
|12
|27
|39
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|29
|22
|14
|36
|Claude Giroux, PHI
|27
|11
|25
|36
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|30
|9
|27
|36
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|28
|4
|32
|36
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|30
|18
|17
|35
|7 tied with 34 pts.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.