Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Saturday, December 8, 2018

December 9, 2018 12:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 30 12 36 48
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 30 20 25 45
Nikita Kucherov, TB 31 12 32 44
Connor McDavid, EDM 28 15 25 40
Mitchell Marner, TOR 30 6 34 40
Brayden Point, TB 31 21 18 39
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 30 12 27 39
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 29 22 14 36
Claude Giroux, PHI 27 11 25 36
Jack Eichel, BUF 30 9 27 36
Blake Wheeler, WPG 28 4 32 36
Sean Monahan, CGY 30 18 17 35
7 tied with 34 pts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans