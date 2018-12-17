Listen Live Sports

Through Sunday, December 16, 2018

December 17, 2018 1:05 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 33 15 41 56
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 33 21 31 52
Connor McDavid, EDM 33 19 30 49
Nikita Kucherov, TB 34 14 34 48
Mark Scheifele, WPG 33 21 25 46
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 34 15 30 45
Jack Eichel, BUF 34 14 31 45
Blake Wheeler, WPG 33 5 39 44
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 32 29 14 43
Brayden Point, TB 34 21 22 43
Mitchell Marner, TOR 33 8 35 43
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 34 16 26 42
Gabriel Landeskog, COL 33 21 19 40
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 34 15 25 40
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 32 10 30 40
3 tied with 39 pts.

