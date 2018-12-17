Through Sunday, December 16, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 33 15 41 56 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 33 21 31 52 Connor McDavid, EDM 33 19 30 49 Nikita Kucherov, TB 34 14 34 48 Mark Scheifele, WPG 33 21 25 46 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 34 15 30 45 Jack Eichel, BUF 34 14 31 45 Blake Wheeler, WPG 33 5 39 44 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 32 29 14 43 Brayden Point, TB 34 21 22 43 Mitchell Marner, TOR 33 8 35 43 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 34 16 26 42 Gabriel Landeskog, COL 33 21 19 40 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 34 15 25 40 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 32 10 30 40 3 tied with 39 pts.

