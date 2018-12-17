Through Sunday, December 16, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|33
|15
|41
|56
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|33
|21
|31
|52
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|33
|19
|30
|49
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|34
|14
|34
|48
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|33
|21
|25
|46
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|34
|15
|30
|45
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|34
|14
|31
|45
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|33
|5
|39
|44
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|32
|29
|14
|43
|Brayden Point, TB
|34
|21
|22
|43
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|33
|8
|35
|43
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|34
|16
|26
|42
|Gabriel Landeskog, COL
|33
|21
|19
|40
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|34
|15
|25
|40
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|32
|10
|30
|40
|3 tied with 39 pts.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.