Through Sunday, December 2, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|27
|11
|34
|45
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|27
|19
|24
|43
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|27
|11
|27
|38
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|27
|6
|32
|38
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|26
|14
|21
|35
|Brayden Point, TB
|27
|19
|15
|34
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|26
|4
|30
|34
|Matt Duchene, OTT
|27
|12
|21
|33
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|26
|10
|23
|33
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|26
|19
|13
|32
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|26
|16
|16
|32
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|27
|5
|27
|32
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|27
|10
|21
|31
|Thomas Chabot, OTT
|27
|7
|24
|31
|6 tied with 30 pts.
