Through Wednesday, December 26, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|37
|16
|43
|59
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|37
|16
|41
|57
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|37
|22
|34
|56
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|35
|19
|33
|52
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|37
|12
|38
|50
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|36
|22
|27
|49
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|37
|16
|32
|48
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|37
|14
|34
|48
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|36
|5
|43
|48
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|37
|23
|24
|47
|Brayden Point, TB
|37
|21
|26
|47
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|35
|29
|15
|44
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|38
|17
|27
|44
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|37
|13
|31
|44
|2 tied with 43 pts.
