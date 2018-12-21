Through Thursday, December 20, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|35
|16
|42
|58
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|35
|21
|34
|55
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|36
|15
|37
|52
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|34
|19
|30
|49
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|35
|21
|27
|48
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|36
|16
|31
|47
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|35
|10
|37
|47
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|35
|5
|42
|47
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|35
|14
|32
|46
|Brayden Point, TB
|36
|21
|24
|45
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|35
|22
|22
|44
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|33
|29
|14
|43
|Gabriel Landeskog, COL
|35
|23
|19
|42
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|36
|17
|25
|42
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|35
|16
|26
|42
|2 tied with 41 pts.
