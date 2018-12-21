Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Through Thursday, December 20, 2018

December 21, 2018
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 35 16 42 58
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 35 21 34 55
Nikita Kucherov, TB 36 15 37 52
Connor McDavid, EDM 34 19 30 49
Mark Scheifele, WPG 35 21 27 48
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 36 16 31 47
Mitchell Marner, TOR 35 10 37 47
Blake Wheeler, WPG 35 5 42 47
Jack Eichel, BUF 35 14 32 46
Brayden Point, TB 36 21 24 45
David Pastrnak, BOS 35 22 22 44
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 33 29 14 43
Gabriel Landeskog, COL 35 23 19 42
Patrick Kane, CHI 36 17 25 42
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 35 16 26 42
2 tied with 41 pts.

