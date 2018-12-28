Listen Live Sports

Through Thursday, December 27, 2018

December 28, 2018 1:39 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 38 17 44 61
Mikko Rantanen, COL 38 16 44 60
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 38 22 35 57
Connor McDavid, EDM 36 19 35 54
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 38 19 32 51
Mitchell Marner, TOR 37 12 38 50
Brayden Point, TB 38 22 27 49
Mark Scheifele, WPG 37 22 27 49
Jack Eichel, BUF 38 15 34 49
Blake Wheeler, WPG 37 5 43 48
David Pastrnak, BOS 38 23 24 47
Patrick Kane, CHI 39 20 27 47
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 36 29 16 45
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 37 18 27 45
2 tied with 44 pts.

