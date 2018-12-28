Through Thursday, December 27, 2018

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 38 17 44 61 Mikko Rantanen, COL 38 16 44 60 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 38 22 35 57 Connor McDavid, EDM 36 19 35 54 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 38 19 32 51 Mitchell Marner, TOR 37 12 38 50 Brayden Point, TB 38 22 27 49 Mark Scheifele, WPG 37 22 27 49 Jack Eichel, BUF 38 15 34 49 Blake Wheeler, WPG 37 5 43 48 David Pastrnak, BOS 38 23 24 47 Patrick Kane, CHI 39 20 27 47 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 36 29 16 45 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 37 18 27 45 2 tied with 44 pts.

