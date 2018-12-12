Through Tuesday, December 11, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 31 13 39 52 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 31 20 27 47 Nikita Kucherov, TB 32 12 33 45 Connor McDavid, EDM 30 17 26 43 Brayden Point, TB 32 21 20 41 Mitchell Marner, TOR 31 6 35 41 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 30 25 14 39 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 31 12 27 39 David Pastrnak, BOS 31 21 17 38 Gabriel Landeskog, COL 31 19 19 38 Jack Eichel, BUF 31 10 28 38 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 30 10 28 38 Blake Wheeler, WPG 30 5 33 38 Mark Scheifele, WPG 30 17 20 37 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 31 16 21 37 3 tied with 36 pts.

