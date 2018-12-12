Listen Live Sports

Through Tuesday, December 11, 2018

December 12, 2018 12:22 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 31 13 39 52
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 31 20 27 47
Nikita Kucherov, TB 32 12 33 45
Connor McDavid, EDM 30 17 26 43
Brayden Point, TB 32 21 20 41
Mitchell Marner, TOR 31 6 35 41
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 30 25 14 39
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 31 12 27 39
David Pastrnak, BOS 31 21 17 38
Gabriel Landeskog, COL 31 19 19 38
Jack Eichel, BUF 31 10 28 38
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 30 10 28 38
Blake Wheeler, WPG 30 5 33 38
Mark Scheifele, WPG 30 17 20 37
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 31 16 21 37
3 tied with 36 pts.

