Through Tuesday, December 11, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|31
|13
|39
|52
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|31
|20
|27
|47
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|32
|12
|33
|45
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|30
|17
|26
|43
|Brayden Point, TB
|32
|21
|20
|41
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|31
|6
|35
|41
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|30
|25
|14
|39
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|31
|12
|27
|39
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|31
|21
|17
|38
|Gabriel Landeskog, COL
|31
|19
|19
|38
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|31
|10
|28
|38
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|30
|10
|28
|38
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|30
|5
|33
|38
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|30
|17
|20
|37
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|31
|16
|21
|37
|3 tied with 36 pts.
