Through Tuesday, December 4, 2018

December 5, 2018 1:46 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 28 11 35 46
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 28 19 24 43
Nikita Kucherov, TB 29 12 30 42
Mitchell Marner, TOR 28 6 33 39
Brayden Point, TB 29 20 17 37
Connor McDavid, EDM 26 14 21 35
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 28 12 23 35
Blake Wheeler, WPG 27 4 31 35
Matt Duchene, OTT 28 12 22 34
Jack Eichel, BUF 29 7 27 34
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 27 20 13 33
Sean Monahan, CGY 28 17 16 33
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 27 10 23 33
3 tied with 32 pts.

