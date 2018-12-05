Through Tuesday, December 4, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|28
|11
|35
|46
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|28
|19
|24
|43
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|29
|12
|30
|42
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|28
|6
|33
|39
|Brayden Point, TB
|29
|20
|17
|37
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|26
|14
|21
|35
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|28
|12
|23
|35
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|27
|4
|31
|35
|Matt Duchene, OTT
|28
|12
|22
|34
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|29
|7
|27
|34
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|27
|20
|13
|33
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|28
|17
|16
|33
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|27
|10
|23
|33
|3 tied with 32 pts.
