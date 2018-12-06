Through Wednesday, December 5, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 28 11 35 46 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 28 19 24 43 Nikita Kucherov, TB 29 12 30 42 Mitchell Marner, TOR 28 6 33 39 Brayden Point, TB 29 20 17 37 Connor McDavid, EDM 27 14 22 36 Blake Wheeler, WPG 27 4 32 36 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 28 12 23 35 Matt Duchene, OTT 28 12 22 34 Jack Eichel, BUF 29 7 27 34 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 27 20 13 33 Sean Monahan, CGY 28 17 16 33 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 27 10 23 33 3 tied with 32 pts.

