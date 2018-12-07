Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder-Bulls, Box

December 7, 2018 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
OKLAHOMA CITY (112)

George 6-16 5-6 19, Grant 5-9 0-0 13, Adams 9-17 3-7 21, Westbrook 9-21 4-7 24, Ferguson 3-5 0-0 7, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Noel 1-4 0-0 2, Schroder 7-14 4-4 19, Diallo 2-3 0-0 4, Abrines 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-94 16-24 112.

CHICAGO (114)

Holiday 8-12 0-0 20, Markkanen 8-12 4-5 24, Carter Jr. 2-5 2-3 6, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, LaVine 10-18 3-4 25, Parker 6-14 4-5 16, Hutchison 1-2 0-2 2, Lopez 5-10 1-2 11, Payne 1-3 2-2 5, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-82 16-23 114.

Oklahoma City 28 34 29 21—112
Chicago 34 36 17 27—114

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 10-28 (Grant 3-4, Westbrook 2-6, George 2-9, Ferguson 1-1, Schroder 1-3, Abrines 1-4, Patterson 0-1), Chicago 12-25 (Holiday 4-6, Markkanen 4-8, LaVine 2-5, Payne 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-3, Parker 0-1, Lopez 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 51 (Westbrook 17), Chicago 39 (Markkanen, Parker 7). Assists_Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 13), Chicago 25 (LaVine 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 22, Chicago 26. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_19,842 (20,917).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus