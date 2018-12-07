Thunder-Bulls, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (112)

George 6-16 5-6 19, Grant 5-9 0-0 13, Adams 9-17 3-7 21, Westbrook 9-21 4-7 24, Ferguson 3-5 0-0 7, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Noel 1-4 0-0 2, Schroder 7-14 4-4 19, Diallo 2-3 0-0 4, Abrines 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-94 16-24 112.

CHICAGO (114)

Holiday 8-12 0-0 20, Markkanen 8-12 4-5 24, Carter Jr. 2-5 2-3 6, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, LaVine 10-18 3-4 25, Parker 6-14 4-5 16, Hutchison 1-2 0-2 2, Lopez 5-10 1-2 11, Payne 1-3 2-2 5, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-82 16-23 114.

Oklahoma City 28 34 29 21—112 Chicago 34 36 17 27—114

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 10-28 (Grant 3-4, Westbrook 2-6, George 2-9, Ferguson 1-1, Schroder 1-3, Abrines 1-4, Patterson 0-1), Chicago 12-25 (Holiday 4-6, Markkanen 4-8, LaVine 2-5, Payne 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-3, Parker 0-1, Lopez 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 51 (Westbrook 17), Chicago 39 (Markkanen, Parker 7). Assists_Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 13), Chicago 25 (LaVine 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 22, Chicago 26. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_19,842 (20,917).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.