Thunder-Kings, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (132)

George 15-27 9-10 43, Grant 9-11 2-6 22, Adams 8-12 4-4 20, Westbrook 8-19 2-7 19, Ferguson 6-14 0-0 14, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 1-4 0-0 2, Abrines 3-7 0-0 9, Diallo 0-4 0-0 0, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 51-102 17-27 132.

SACRAMENTO (113)

Jackson 4-10 0-0 10, Bjelica 4-10 1-2 10, Cauley-Stein 6-9 1-2 13, Fox 10-18 5-9 28, Hield 11-25 8-8 37, Labissiere 1-6 1-2 3, Koufos 1-2 2-4 4, Ferrell 2-8 2-2 6, Mason 0-1 1-2 1, McLemore 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 39-93 22-33 113.

Oklahoma City 36 35 27 34—132 Sacramento 33 19 37 24—113

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 13-32 (George 4-8, Abrines 3-7, Grant 2-2, Ferguson 2-6, Patterson 1-3, Westbrook 1-5, Diallo 0-1), Sacramento 13-34 (Hield 7-14, Fox 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Bjelica 1-4, Ferrell 0-2, Labissiere 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 66 (Adams 23), Sacramento 43 (Cauley-Stein 7). Assists_Oklahoma City 27 (Westbrook 17), Sacramento 28 (Fox 12). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 24, Sacramento 18. Technicals_Westbrook, Diallo, Noel, Cauley-Stein. A_17,583 (17,608).

