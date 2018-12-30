Thunder-Mavericks, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (103)

George 12-24 9-12 36, Grant 4-8 2-2 10, Adams 4-5 0-2 8, Westbrook 4-22 1-2 9, Nader 1-5 0-0 3, Patterson 4-5 0-0 10, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Felton 1-2 0-0 3, Schroder 8-19 1-2 19, Diallo 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 40-93 14-21 103.

DALLAS (105)

Barnes 6-13 3-3 16, Kleber 1-5 0-0 3, Jordan 4-6 4-6 12, Smith Jr. 5-10 2-2 14, Doncic 9-19 3-4 25, Finney-Smith 3-5 3-3 10, Nowitzki 2-4 0-0 6, Powell 2-7 2-4 6, Barea 2-8 0-0 6, Harris 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 37-81 17-22 105.

Oklahoma City 28 31 14 30—103 Dallas 27 30 27 21—105

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 9-38 (George 3-11, Patterson 2-3, Schroder 2-7, Felton 1-2, Nader 1-4, Grant 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Adams 0-1, Westbrook 0-8), Dallas 14-39 (Doncic 4-11, Nowitzki 2-3, Barea 2-5, Smith Jr. 2-5, Harris 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Barnes 1-5, Kleber 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 39 (Adams, Westbrook 9), Dallas 49 (Jordan 17). Assists_Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 8), Dallas 21 (Barea 10). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 23, Dallas 19. Technicals_Westbrook, Smith Jr.. A_20,380 (19,200).

