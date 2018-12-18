Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Thunder pick up 5th-year option on Donovan’s contract

December 18, 2018 1:07 am
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have exercised their fifth-year option on coach Billy Donovan’s contract.

The team announced the move before Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls, which the Thunder won 121-96.

Donovan is in his fourth season with the Thunder. He has a 169-106 record with Oklahoma City and has led the team to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

Donovan thanked Thunder chairman Clay Bennett and general manager Sam Presti, saying he is grateful and appreciative and that he has the chance to coach “a great group of guys.”

The Thunder are 19-10 this season, one game behind Northwest Division-leading Denver. Oklahoma City has the third-best record in the Western Conference.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

