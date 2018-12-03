Thunder-Pistons, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (110)

George 7-18 1-1 17, Grant 5-6 3-4 15, Adams 7-8 7-7 21, Westbrook 7-17 2-3 18, Ferguson 0-1 2-2 2, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 6-9 0-0 12, Patterson 2-4 0-1 4, Burton 0-1 2-2 2, Felton 2-5 0-0 5, Schroder 6-13 0-0 12, Abrines 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-85 17-20 110.

DETROIT (83)

Robinson III 3-12 0-0 6, Griffin 7-18 3-4 20, Drummond 6-14 1-2 13, Jackson 4-10 1-1 10, Bullock 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 4-10 0-0 9, Leuer 4-7 4-4 12, Pachulia 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-5 1-2 4, Calderon 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 0-4 0-0 0, Kennard 0-5 0-0 0, Brown 2-4 5-6 9. Totals 31-94 15-19 83.

Oklahoma City 26 24 37 23—110 Detroit 17 23 19 24— 83

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 7-25 (Grant 2-3, Westbrook 2-7, George 2-8, Felton 1-2, Patterson 0-1, Ferguson 0-1, Schroder 0-1, Abrines 0-2), Detroit 6-32 (Griffin 3-8, Smith 1-2, Jackson 1-5, Johnson 1-6, Calderon 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Brown 0-1, Galloway 0-2, Robinson III 0-2, Kennard 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 52 (George 10), Detroit 41 (Drummond, Robinson III, Pachulia 6). Assists_Oklahoma City 23 (Westbrook, Schroder 6), Detroit 16 (Griffin 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 24, Detroit 18. Technicals_Drummond. A_14,372 (20,491).

