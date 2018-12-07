Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST

Farmingdale 96, Merchant Marine 78

Oakland 87, Fairfield 86

Old Westbury 83, NY Maritime 66

Advertisement

SOUTH

Florida A&M 80, Fort Valley St. 58

Gardner-Webb 105, Bob Jones 37

Indiana-Southeast 91, Brescia 86

SC State 90, Voorhees 69

Tennessee Tech 118, Warren Wilson 60

Wake Forest 80, Charlotte 56

Wofford 112, Kentucky Christian 58

MIDWEST

Chicago St. 84, Trinity (Ill.) 82

Davenport 73, Wayne (Mich.) 70

Drake 75, Milwaukee 61

Ferris St. 97, Northwood (Mich.) 78

Grand Valley St. 94, Ashland 61

Hillsdale 73, Malone 57

IUPUI 95, Indiana-Kokomo 64

Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84

Lake Superior St. 70, Saginaw Valley St. 62

N. Michigan 108, Purdue-Northwest 69

Purdue 62, Maryland 60

Wis.-Parkside 70, Michigan Tech 53

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Arizona 80, Utah Valley 69

Corban 76, Willamette 67

San Jose St. 67, Bethune-Cookman 65

Seattle 90, Omaha 71

UC Riverside 75, Pepperdine 71

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.