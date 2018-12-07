Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST
Farmingdale 96, Merchant Marine 78
Oakland 87, Fairfield 86
Old Westbury 83, NY Maritime 66
SOUTH
Florida A&M 80, Fort Valley St. 58
Gardner-Webb 105, Bob Jones 37
Indiana-Southeast 91, Brescia 86
SC State 90, Voorhees 69
Tennessee Tech 118, Warren Wilson 60
Wake Forest 80, Charlotte 56
Wofford 112, Kentucky Christian 58
MIDWEST
Chicago St. 84, Trinity (Ill.) 82
Davenport 73, Wayne (Mich.) 70
Drake 75, Milwaukee 61
Ferris St. 97, Northwood (Mich.) 78
Grand Valley St. 94, Ashland 61
Hillsdale 73, Malone 57
IUPUI 95, Indiana-Kokomo 64
Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84
Lake Superior St. 70, Saginaw Valley St. 62
N. Michigan 108, Purdue-Northwest 69
Purdue 62, Maryland 60
Wis.-Parkside 70, Michigan Tech 53
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Arizona 80, Utah Valley 69
Corban 76, Willamette 67
San Jose St. 67, Bethune-Cookman 65
Seattle 90, Omaha 71
UC Riverside 75, Pepperdine 71
