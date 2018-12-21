Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST

Albany (NY) 77, Manhattan 67

Duke 69, Texas Tech 58

Fordham 75, James Madison 48

Holy Cross 65, Canisius 63

Pittsburgh 99, New Orleans 57

Scranton 82, College of NJ 79

Yale 66, Monmouth (NJ) 58

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 99, Milligan 60

FIU 108, Florida Memorial 67

Kennesaw St. 90, Southeastern (Fla.) 72

N. Kentucky 65, N. Illinois 62

South Alabama 86, Mobile 47

Tennessee Tech 91, Savannah St. 80

Transylvania 86, Thomas More 75

Winthrop 88, Md.-Eastern Shore 74

MIDWEST

Ball St. 98, Howard 71

Creighton 110, Coe 60

Kalamazoo 74, Earlham 66

Miami (Ohio) 79, SC State 55

Notre Dame 100, Jacksonville 74

Purdue 95, Ohio 67

Purdue Fort Wayne 106, Siena Heights 45

W. Illinois 81, Chicago St. 52

SOUTHWEST

Houston 60, Utah St. 50

North Texas 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66

UTSA 64, Texas A&M-CC 50

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 76, Portland St. 69

Long Beach St. 67, Pepperdine 66

Seattle 102, Prairie View 64

