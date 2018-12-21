Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST
Albany (NY) 77, Manhattan 67
Duke 69, Texas Tech 58
Fordham 75, James Madison 48
Holy Cross 65, Canisius 63
Pittsburgh 99, New Orleans 57
Scranton 82, College of NJ 79
Yale 66, Monmouth (NJ) 58
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 99, Milligan 60
FIU 108, Florida Memorial 67
Kennesaw St. 90, Southeastern (Fla.) 72
N. Kentucky 65, N. Illinois 62
South Alabama 86, Mobile 47
Tennessee Tech 91, Savannah St. 80
Transylvania 86, Thomas More 75
Winthrop 88, Md.-Eastern Shore 74
MIDWEST
Ball St. 98, Howard 71
Creighton 110, Coe 60
Kalamazoo 74, Earlham 66
Miami (Ohio) 79, SC State 55
Notre Dame 100, Jacksonville 74
Purdue 95, Ohio 67
Purdue Fort Wayne 106, Siena Heights 45
W. Illinois 81, Chicago St. 52
SOUTHWEST
Houston 60, Utah St. 50
North Texas 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66
UTSA 64, Texas A&M-CC 50
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 76, Portland St. 69
Long Beach St. 67, Pepperdine 66
Seattle 102, Prairie View 64
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.