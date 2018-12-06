Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Col. Richardson 62, Washington 50
Crisfield 58, North Caroline 37
Easton 90, Mardela 61
Flint Hill, Va. 85, Saint James 64
Frederick 58, Middletown 54
James M. Bennett 60, Kent Island 57
Oakland Southern 67, Moorefield, W.Va. 43
Parkside 65, North Dorchester 56
Stephen Decatur 59, Queen Annes County 56
Wicomico 77, Cambridge/SD 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Easton 68, Mardela 24
Frankfort, W.Va. 67, Oakland Southern 52
Frederick 69, St. Maria Goretti 38
Northern Garrett 65, Paw Paw, W.Va. 11
Saint James 72, Millbrook, Va. 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.