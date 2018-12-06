Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Col. Richardson 62, Washington 50

Crisfield 58, North Caroline 37

Easton 90, Mardela 61

Flint Hill, Va. 85, Saint James 64

Frederick 58, Middletown 54

James M. Bennett 60, Kent Island 57

Oakland Southern 67, Moorefield, W.Va. 43

Parkside 65, North Dorchester 56

Stephen Decatur 59, Queen Annes County 56

Wicomico 77, Cambridge/SD 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Easton 68, Mardela 24

Frankfort, W.Va. 67, Oakland Southern 52

Frederick 69, St. Maria Goretti 38

Northern Garrett 65, Paw Paw, W.Va. 11

Saint James 72, Millbrook, Va. 56

