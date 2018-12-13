Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores 59, St. Lukes (Australia) 49
Cave Spring 66, Christiansburg 59
Church Hill Academy 69, Veritas Christian Academy 44
Fork Union Prep 59, Fuqua School 52
Grundy 73, Richlands 71
John Battle 46, J.I. Burton 38
King George 71, Mountain View 65
Madison County 58, Fluvanna 55
Martinsburg, W.Va. 61, Loudoun Valley 46
Maury 60, Churchland 58
Middleburg Academy 93, Carmel 67
Montcalm, W.Va. 76, Eastern Montgomery 64
Nandua 60, Arcadia 56
Northwood 68, Marion 60
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Hidden Valley 56
Roanoke Catholic 71, Covenant School 53
Spotswood 85, Charlottesville 60
Virginia School for the Deaf 28, West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. 23
Wakefield Country Day 40, Fresta Valley Christian School 32
Western Branch 67, Nansemond River 47
William Monroe 53, Nelson County 31
Woodberry Forest 75, Grace Christian 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Castlewood vs. Council, ccd.
Cumberland vs. Nottoway, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Dan River, ccd.
Meadowbrook vs. Prince George, ppd. to Dec 13th.
North Cross vs. Fishburne Military, ccd.
Northside vs. Martinsville, ppd. to Dec 14th.
Washington & Lee vs. King William, ppd.
William Campbell vs. Central Lunenburg, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 52, Nandua 26
Brentsville 33, Fauquier 25
Churchland 62, Maury 3
Eastern View 60, Culpeper 25
Glenvar 52, Staunton River 33
Grafton 51, Bruton 14
Grundy 57, Richlands 42
James Madison 41, Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 35
James Monroe, W.Va. 60, Narrows 33
Jamestown 74, York 36
Jefferson Forest 42, Brookville 37
John Battle 46, J.I. Burton 38
Kellam 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 42
Lafayette 48, New Kent 22
Liberty Christian 36, Amherst County 27
Marion 72, Northwood 11
Martinsburg, W.Va. 47, Loudoun Valley 39
North Cross 0, Craig County 0
North Stafford 51, James Monroe 45
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 79, Hidden Valley 43
Powhatan 47, Albemarle 31
Riverheads 49, Rappahannock County 45
Roanoke Catholic 56, Craig County 51
Rustburg 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 44
Seton School 45, Shenandoah Valley Christian 35
Smithfield 47, Poquoson 18
Tandem Friends School 82, Massanutten Military 45
Wakefield School 32, Fredericksburg Academy 13
Warhill 40, Tabb 34
West Point 45, Mathews 34
Narrows Athletic Fund Christmas Tournament=
Giles 60, Bland County 35
James Monroe 50, North Stafford 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Galax, ppd. to Dec 14th.
Castlewood vs. Council, ccd.
Central Lunenburg vs. William Campbell, ppd.
Dan River vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
Hopewell vs. Colonial Heights, ccd.
King George vs. Mountain View, ppd.
King William vs. Washington & Lee, ppd.
Lee High vs. Rye Cove, ppd.
Petersburg vs. Prince George, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Meadowbrook, ppd. to Dec 14th.
