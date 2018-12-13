Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge/SD 69, Pocomoke 58

Col. Richardson 57, North Dorchester 49

Crisfield 73, Stephen Decatur 44

Dematha 83, Eleanor Roosevelt 75

Easton 55, Saint Michaels 20

Franklin 70, Harford Tech 64

Kent Island 71, North Caroline 43

Landon 79, Sandy Spring Friends 68

Mardela 67, Snow Hill 63

Oakdale 88, Boonsboro 28

Oxford, Pa. 49, Bohemia Manor 34

Parkside 53, James M. Bennett 49

Parkville 55, Woodlawn 51

Queen Annes County 60, Kent County 59

Saint James 62, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 59

Wicomico 84, Washington 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 58, Oakland Southern 42

Calverton 40, St. Peter and Paul 12

Col. Richardson 67, North Dorchester 37

Easton 52, Saint Michaels 11

Edmondson-Westside 51, Digital Harbor 7

Frederick 63, Urbana 42

Greater Grace 52, Overlea 44

James M. Bennett 85, Parkside 55

Kent Island 36, North Caroline 32

Largo 61, Thomas Stone 33

Mardela 57, Snow Hill 32

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 60, Maryland School for the Deaf 54

Parkville 43, Woodlawn 41

Pocomoke 0, Cambridge/SD 0

Queen Annes County 72, Kent County 17

Richard Montgomery 69, Holton Arms 49

St. Andrew’s 63, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 29

Suitland 47, Central 38

Washington 64, Wicomico 58

