Thursday’s Scores

Benjamin Franklin High School 64, Baltimore Douglass 55

Bishop Walsh 74, Mountain Ridge 20

Bladensburg 75, Suitland 74, OT

Brunswick 54, Boonsboro 37

Cambridge/SD 60, Queen Annes County 51

Col. Richardson 62, Kent Island 59

Crisfield 80, Saint Michaels 14

Easton 73, North Caroline 46

Frederick 71, South Hagerstown 65

Harford Tech 54, North Harford 43

James M. Bennett 57, Mardela 42

Kent County 92, North Dorchester 63

Lake Clifton 77, National Academy Foundation 62

Liberty 81, South Carroll 32

Montgomery Blair 63, Gaithersburg 44

Newark Charter, Del. 72, Bohemia Manor 28

Northwest – Mtg 73, Rockville 66

Patterson 62, City College 48

Patterson Mill 79, North East 44

Quince Orchard 63, Magruder 46

Reginald Lewis 54, New Era Academy 49

Springbrook 70, Clarksburg 60

St. Maria Goretti 58, Mt. Carmel 34

Stephen Decatur 75, Snow Hill 65

Thomas Johnson 53, Linganore 46

University, W.Va. 81, Fort Hill 51

Walt Whitman 62, Poolesville 24

Walter Johnson 66, Seneca Valley 32

Washington 75, Pocomoke 55

Wicomico 69, Parkside 61

Wise 84, Hyattsville Northwestern 64

Wootton 74, Hubie Blake 69

