Thursday’s Scores

^BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benjamin Franklin High School 64, Baltimore Douglass 55
Bishop Walsh 74, Mountain Ridge 20
Bladensburg 75, Suitland 74, OT
Brunswick 54, Boonsboro 37
Cambridge/SD 60, Queen Annes County 51
Col. Richardson 62, Kent Island 59
Crisfield 80, Saint Michaels 14
Easton 73, North Caroline 46
Frederick 71, South Hagerstown 65
Harford Tech 54, North Harford 43
James M. Bennett 57, Mardela 42
Kent County 92, North Dorchester 63
Lake Clifton 77, National Academy Foundation 62
Liberty 81, South Carroll 32
Montgomery Blair 63, Gaithersburg 44
Newark Charter, Del. 72, Bohemia Manor 28
Northwest – Mtg 73, Rockville 66
Patterson 62, City College 48
Patterson Mill 79, North East 44
Quince Orchard 63, Magruder 46
Reginald Lewis 54, New Era Academy 49
Springbrook 70, Clarksburg 60
St. Maria Goretti 58, Mt. Carmel 34
Stephen Decatur 75, Snow Hill 65
Thomas Johnson 53, Linganore 46
University, W.Va. 81, Fort Hill 51
Walt Whitman 62, Poolesville 24
Walter Johnson 66, Seneca Valley 32
Washington 75, Pocomoke 55
Wicomico 69, Parkside 61
Wise 84, Hyattsville Northwestern 64
Wootton 74, Hubie Blake 69
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.