Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis Area Christian 86, Hubie Blake 73
Baltimore Poly 54, Granby, Va. 44
Bishop Moore, Fla. 60, Archbishop Spalding 40
Bladensburg 63, Grace Brethren Christian School 41
Bullis 67, R.B. Stall, S.C. 32
City College 75, Century 72
Clarksburg 70, Frederick 59
Glen Burnie 71, South River 47
Great Mills 64, Leonardtown 46
High Point 77, Glenelg 50
Indian Creek 52, Gwynn Park 41
Long Reach 84, C. Milton Wright 58
Magruder 82, Albert Einstein 63
Marriotts Ridge 57, Westminster 51
Meade 90, La Plata 48
Middletown 83, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 73
Mountain Ridge 73, Smithsburg 66
Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 68, Gilman 65
Oakland Mills 80, Francis Scott Key 44
Paint Branch 72, Northwood 68
Parkdale 57, Huntingtown 54
Potomac 68, Friends 53
Reservoir 71, Springbrook 51
Richard Montgomery 65, Thomas Johnson 58
South Carroll 52, Catoctin 42
St. Andrew’s 78, Avalon 49
Surrattsville 67, Digital Harbor 55
Thomas Stone 70, Broadneck 65
Thurgood Marshall Academy, D.C. 80, South Hagerstown 66
Walter Johnson 69, Urbana 57
Westlake 76, Randallstown 52
Wilde Lake 65, John F. Kennedy 63
Williamsport 68, Broadfording Christian Academy 62
Wise 67, Atlantic Shores Christian, Va. 41
Benedictine Capital City Classic=
Gerstell Academy 70, Benedictine, Va. 67
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Landon 57, Albemarle, Va. 55
Glen Burnie Tournament=
Centennial 66, North County 45
Glory Days Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Friendly 75, C.D. Hylton, Va. 55
Governor’s Challenge=
Bracket 1=
Consolation=
Stephen Decatur 67, Laurel 47
Bracket 2=
Championship=
Patterson Mill 75, Snow Hill 58
Consolation=
Walkersville 85, Indian River, Va. 79
Bracket 3=
Championship=
St. Charles 64, Dunbar 52
Consolation=
Crisfield 58, Caravel Academy, Del. 56
Bracket 4=
Championship=
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 66, Patterson 55
Consolation=
St. Elizabeth, Del. 47, Oakdale 42
Bracket 5=
Championship=
Mardela 87, Kings Christian 72
Consolation=
Salisbury 65, Concordia Prep 64
Bracket 6=
Consolation=
New Era Academy 66, Queen Annes County 57
Bracket 7=
Championship=
St. John’s Catholic Prep 72, Arcadia, Va. 46
Consolation=
Overlea 58, Washington 52
Bracket 8=
Championship=
Edmondson-Westside 73, Wagner, N.Y. 51
Consolation=
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 62, James M. Bennett 56
Bracket 9=
Championship=
Archbishop Curley 34, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 24
Consolation=
Linganore 62, Parkside 46
Henrico Holiday Hoops=
Championship Semifinal=
Atlee, Va. 64, Pikesville 52
Mt Vernon Tournament=
Mount Vernon, Va. 48, McDonough 38
Tri Hawk Invitational=
First Round=
Washington Tech 74, Trinity, Minn. 67
Tri State Shootout=
North Hagerstown 71, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 69, Frederick 43
Clarksburg 64, Albert Einstein 27
Clear Spring 34, Broadfording Christian Academy 27
Elizabeth Seton 56, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 49
Fallston 51, Concordia Prep 29
Howard 45, Liberty 33
McDonogh School 47, Manasquan, N.J. 43
Mountain Ridge 58, Catoctin 49
Mt. Carmel 46, Gwynn Park 43
Mt. De Sales Academy 75, Western 47
Northeast – AA 68, Severn 37
Pikesville 54, North Point 53
Poolesville 40, South Carroll 29
Quince Orchard 59, Seneca Valley 38
Severna Park 37, Glenelg CS 34
Smithsburg 49, Fort Hill 30
St. Andrew’s 38, Parkdale 24
St. John’s, D.C. 72, Paint Branch 57
Surrattsville 51, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 48
Williamsport 50, Wootton 29
Williamsport 57, South Hagerstown 15
Winston Churchill 62, Richard Montgomery 32
Annapolis Holiday Tournament=
Annapolis 45, Central 24
Wilde Lake 52, Annapolis 28
Boo Williams Christmas Classic=
Bronze Bracket=
St. Mary’s Ryken 59, Norcom, Va. 27
Gold Bracket=
New Hope Academy 63, Pallotti 39
Silver Bracket=
Menchville, Va. 42, John Carroll 40
Carolina Invitational=
North Marion, W.Va. 48, Largo 33
Chopticon Hoilday Tournament=
King George, Va. 58, Great Mills 44
Governor’s Challenge=
Bracket 1=
Championship=
Kings Christian 43, Worcester Prep School 41
Consolation=
Thomas Stone 52, Snow Hill 16
Bracket 2=
Championship=
Kempsville, Va. 53, Linganore 40
Consolation=
Gaithersburg 54, Wicomico 48
Bracket 3=
Championship=
Walkersville 48, St. Charles 32
Consolation=
Bethesda 46, Parkside 42
