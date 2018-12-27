Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis Area Christian 86, Hubie Blake 73

Baltimore Poly 54, Granby, Va. 44

Bishop Moore, Fla. 60, Archbishop Spalding 40

Bladensburg 63, Grace Brethren Christian School 41

Bullis 67, R.B. Stall, S.C. 32

City College 75, Century 72

Clarksburg 70, Frederick 59

Glen Burnie 71, South River 47

Great Mills 64, Leonardtown 46

High Point 77, Glenelg 50

Indian Creek 52, Gwynn Park 41

Long Reach 84, C. Milton Wright 58

Magruder 82, Albert Einstein 63

Marriotts Ridge 57, Westminster 51

Meade 90, La Plata 48

Middletown 83, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 73

Mountain Ridge 73, Smithsburg 66

Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 68, Gilman 65

Oakland Mills 80, Francis Scott Key 44

Paint Branch 72, Northwood 68

Parkdale 57, Huntingtown 54

Potomac 68, Friends 53

Reservoir 71, Springbrook 51

Richard Montgomery 65, Thomas Johnson 58

South Carroll 52, Catoctin 42

St. Andrew’s 78, Avalon 49

Surrattsville 67, Digital Harbor 55

Thomas Stone 70, Broadneck 65

Thurgood Marshall Academy, D.C. 80, South Hagerstown 66

Walter Johnson 69, Urbana 57

Westlake 76, Randallstown 52

Wilde Lake 65, John F. Kennedy 63

Williamsport 68, Broadfording Christian Academy 62

Wise 67, Atlantic Shores Christian, Va. 41

Benedictine Capital City Classic=

Gerstell Academy 70, Benedictine, Va. 67

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Landon 57, Albemarle, Va. 55

Glen Burnie Tournament=

Centennial 66, North County 45

Glory Days Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Friendly 75, C.D. Hylton, Va. 55

Governor’s Challenge=

Bracket 1=

Consolation=

Stephen Decatur 67, Laurel 47

Bracket 2=

Championship=

Patterson Mill 75, Snow Hill 58

Consolation=

Walkersville 85, Indian River, Va. 79

Bracket 3=

Championship=

St. Charles 64, Dunbar 52

Consolation=

Crisfield 58, Caravel Academy, Del. 56

Bracket 4=

Championship=

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 66, Patterson 55

Consolation=

St. Elizabeth, Del. 47, Oakdale 42

Bracket 5=

Championship=

Mardela 87, Kings Christian 72

Consolation=

Salisbury 65, Concordia Prep 64

Bracket 6=

Consolation=

New Era Academy 66, Queen Annes County 57

Bracket 7=

Championship=

St. John’s Catholic Prep 72, Arcadia, Va. 46

Consolation=

Overlea 58, Washington 52

Bracket 8=

Championship=

Edmondson-Westside 73, Wagner, N.Y. 51

Consolation=

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 62, James M. Bennett 56

Bracket 9=

Championship=

Archbishop Curley 34, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 24

Consolation=

Linganore 62, Parkside 46

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Championship Semifinal=

Atlee, Va. 64, Pikesville 52

Mt Vernon Tournament=

Mount Vernon, Va. 48, McDonough 38

Tri Hawk Invitational=

First Round=

Washington Tech 74, Trinity, Minn. 67

Tri State Shootout=

North Hagerstown 71, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 69, Frederick 43

Clarksburg 64, Albert Einstein 27

Clear Spring 34, Broadfording Christian Academy 27

Elizabeth Seton 56, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 49

Fallston 51, Concordia Prep 29

Howard 45, Liberty 33

McDonogh School 47, Manasquan, N.J. 43

Mountain Ridge 58, Catoctin 49

Mt. Carmel 46, Gwynn Park 43

Mt. De Sales Academy 75, Western 47

Northeast – AA 68, Severn 37

Pikesville 54, North Point 53

Poolesville 40, South Carroll 29

Quince Orchard 59, Seneca Valley 38

Severna Park 37, Glenelg CS 34

Smithsburg 49, Fort Hill 30

St. Andrew’s 38, Parkdale 24

St. John’s, D.C. 72, Paint Branch 57

Surrattsville 51, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 48

Williamsport 50, Wootton 29

Williamsport 57, South Hagerstown 15

Winston Churchill 62, Richard Montgomery 32

Annapolis Holiday Tournament=

Annapolis 45, Central 24

Wilde Lake 52, Annapolis 28

Boo Williams Christmas Classic=

Bronze Bracket=

St. Mary’s Ryken 59, Norcom, Va. 27

Gold Bracket=

New Hope Academy 63, Pallotti 39

Silver Bracket=

Menchville, Va. 42, John Carroll 40

Carolina Invitational=

North Marion, W.Va. 48, Largo 33

Chopticon Hoilday Tournament=

King George, Va. 58, Great Mills 44

Governor’s Challenge=

Bracket 1=

Championship=

Kings Christian 43, Worcester Prep School 41

Consolation=

Thomas Stone 52, Snow Hill 16

Bracket 2=

Championship=

Kempsville, Va. 53, Linganore 40

Consolation=

Gaithersburg 54, Wicomico 48

Bracket 3=

Championship=

Walkersville 48, St. Charles 32

Consolation=

Bethesda 46, Parkside 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

