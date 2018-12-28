Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly, Md. 54, Granby 44

Briar Woods 60, TJ-Alexandria 40

East Rockingham 80, Madison County 43

Advertisement

First Colonial 75, Great Bridge 69, OT

Frank Cox 71, Hickory 33

George Wythe-Wytheville 82, Marion 49

Graham 59, Alleghany County, N.C. 38

Kellam 74, Warhill 39

Landstown 59, Oxford Webb, N.C. 54

Langley 50, Owen J Roberts, Pa. 43

Martinsville 63, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 58

Millbrook 51, GW-Danville 47

Millbrook 51, Washington, W.Va. 47

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Twin Springs 49

Wilson Memorial 84, Stuarts Draft 68

Wise, Md. 67, Atlantic Shores Christian 41

Arby’s Classic=

Union 65, Wasilla, Alaska 62

Wenonah, Ala. 69, Gate City 68

Beach Ball Classic=

Bishop O’Connell 84, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 59

Benedictine Capital City Classic=

Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 59, Trinity Episcopal 52

Gerstell Academy, Md. 70, Benedictine 67

Miller School 53, Potomac School 46

Bethlehem Freedom Tournament=

W.T. Woodson 53, Dallas, Pa. 50

Cary Academy Holiday Tournament=

Grace Christian 56, Norfolk Academy 35

Clover Hill Holiday Hoops=

Amelia Academy 74, Banner Christian 59

Clover Hill Tournament=

Louisa 66, Clover Hill 54

Crossover Christmas Showcase=

Bethel 74, Jamestown 50

Booker T. Washington 58, Kecoughtan 51

Churchland 60, Phoebus 56

Lake Taylor 58, Hampton 39

Norcom 54, Menchville 50

Cumberland Tournament=

Cumberland 67, Nottoway 46

Prince Edward County 45, Monticello 43

Cyclone Classic=

Massaponax 65, Orange County 59

Stafford 42, Eastern View 41

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Charlottesville 67, Eastern Mennonite 64

Landon, Md. 57, Albemarle 55

West Potomac 68, Brooke Point 38

Western Albemarle 63, Kettle Run 61

Douglas Freeman Tournament=

Douglas Freeman 72, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 50

James River-Midlothian 79, Hanover 63

Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=

Battlefield 61, Halifax County 41

Chantilly 66, Woodbridge 53

Fairfax 75, Brentsville 25

Oakton 62, Herndon 48

Falls Church Tournament=

Centreville 67, George Mason 48

Freedom (South Riding) 72, Dominion 66

Gar-Field 56, Mountain View 55

First community bank Tournament=

George Wythe-Richmond 82, Marion 49

Graham 59, Alleghany 38

Pulaski County 59, Fort Chiswell 55

Radford 60, Galax 15

Glory Days Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Bishop Ireton 61, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, OT

Friendly, Md. 75, C.D. Hylton 55

Semifinal=

Green Run 87, Mills Godwin 52

Lake Braddock 102, John Champe 93

Governor’s Challenge=

Kempsville 58, New Dorp, N.Y. 42

St. Peter’s Prep, N.J. 75, Potomac 49

Bracket 2=

Consolation=

Walkersville, Md. 85, Indian River 79

Bracket 7=

Championship=

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 72, Arcadia 46

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic=

Eastside 85, Berea, Ky. 52

Quarterfinal=

Central Wise 79, Honaker 63

J.I. Burton 79, Chilhowie 50

Richlands 66, Northwood 55

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Championship Semifinal=

Atlee 64, Pikesville, Md. 52

Henrico 69, Hermitage 49

Consolation Semifinal=

Monacan 80, Deep Run 61

T.C. Williams 96, Thomas Dale 75

James Monroe Tournament=

Armstrong 95, Spotsylvania 68

Courtland 84, Essex 66

James Monroe 55, Colgan 46

North Stafford 93, King George 55

Joseph A. Ellis Holiday Classic=

Surry County 53, Bruton 42

Championship=

Surry County 67, Peninsula Catholic 58

K-guard Holiday Classic=

Broadway 66, Lord Botetourt 42

Cave Spring 56, Floyd County 54

Jefferson Forest 55, Hidden Valley 43

William Fleming 71, Salem 52

Lafayette Holiday Tournament=

Heritage-Newport News 80, Chancellor 61

Lee-Davis Southerner Classic=

Caroline 71, Colonial Heights 66

Lee-Davis 80, Cosby 62

Mt Vernon Tournament=

Christ Chapel Academy 53, Justice 39

Mount Vernon 48, McDonough, Md. 38

St. John Paul the Great 65, Yorktown 53

Northside Invitational Tournament=

North Cross 49, William Byrd 33

Northside 108, Chatham 43

Roanoke Catholic 65, Franklin County 63

Rockbridge County 57, Blacksburg 52

Pasquotank Tournament=

Portsmouth Christian 52, Currituck County, N.C. 49

Ram Hardwood Classic=

Skyline 64, Page County 57

Strasburg 51, Luray 32

Tabb Tournament=

Poquoson 42, Gloucester 39

Tournament of Champions=

John Marshall 60, Johnson-Savannah, Ga. 53

Tri-City Holiday Classic=

Hopewell 67, Freedom (Woodbridge) 57

Petersburg 79, TJ-Richmond 68

Prince George 57, Carmel 38

St. Christopher’s 63, Salem-Va. Beach 45

Wakefield Tournament=

Colonial Forge 80, Annandale 58

Flint Hill 61, Hayfield 56

South County 56, Washington-Lee 45

Wakefield 62, West Springfield 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 45, Winston-Salem Atkins, N.C. 36

Central Virginia Home School 32, Steward School 30

E.C. Glass 46, Nelson County 36

Eastside 89, Holston 67

Hayfield 62, Westfield 47

Honaker 61, Chilhowie 32

Lord Botetourt 47, Cave Spring 25

Madison County 45, East Rockingham 44

Martinsville 93, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 46

Mills Godwin 49, Colgan 45

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 55, Twin Springs 51

Patriot 61, Loudoun County 47

Pulaski County 47, West Stokes, N.C. 32

Riverbend 50, Glen Allen 40

South Lakes 46, Lake Braddock 39

St. Gertrude 61, Fredericksburg Homeschool 40

Tuscarora 65, James Robinson 59

Battle of the Border=

Salem 42, Grayson County 39

Boo Williams Christmas Classic=

Black Bracket=

Bayside 60, James Monroe 32

Landstown 64, Caroline 31

Midlothian 62, Gloucester 38

Salem-Va. Beach 54, Woodside 53

Blue Bracket=

Atlee 54, Heritage-Lynchburg 39

Bishop Sullivan 58, Phoebus 56

Churchland 48, Grassfield 34

St. John Paul the Great 62, Green Run 31

Bronze Bracket=

Bethel 62, Chancellor 49

Ocean Lakes 58, Miller School 55

St. Annes-Belfield 40, Woodrow Wilson 34

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 59, Norcom 27

Gold Bracket=

Lake Taylor 66, Central Bucks West, Pa. 29

Princess Anne 83, St. Mary’s, N.Y. 28

St. Francis Prep, N.Y. 44, Bishop Ireton 43

Red Bracket=

Armstrong 41, Lakeland 38

Middleburg Academy 55, Tallwood 50

Norfolk Academy 56, Amelia County 37

Smithfield 52, Kecoughtan 45

Silver Bracket=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 62, Colonial Forge 46

Hampton 59, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 50

Menchville 42, John Carroll, Md. 40

Norview 67, Medgar Evers, N.Y. 19

Chopticon Hoilday Tournament=

King George 58, Great Mills, Md. 44

Clover Hill Tournament=

Matoaca 63, Clover Hill 37

Colonial Basketball Invitational=

Jamestown 69, Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 53

Springfield Delco, Pa. 60, Oscar Smith 26

Cyclone Classic=

Eastern View 67, Orange County 33

Mountain View 54, Louisa 46

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Brooke Point 38, Albemarle 29

Charlottesville 44, Deep Run 36

Western Albemarle 47, Harrisonburg 38

William Monroe 63, Monticello 32

Douglas Freeman Tournament=

Powhatan 59, Douglas Freeman 31

Fairfax Rebel Holiday Classic=

Edison 60, Flint Hill 32

Fairfax 59, George Mason 33

James Madison 52, Langley 35

John Marshall 52, Chantilly 44

Falls Church Tournament=

Falls Church 68, Lou. Eastern, Ky. 29

Mount Vernon 49, Gar-Field 36

West Potomac 67, Dominion 29

Gazette-Virginian Holiday Classic=

Person, N.C. 56, Gretna 46

Person, N.C. 56, Gretna 46

Governor’s Challenge=

Bracket 2=

Championship=

Kempsville 53, Linganore, Md. 40

Greater Latrobe Tournament=

Greater Latrobe, Pa. 68, McLean 53

Lafayette Holiday Tournament=

Lafayette 40, Essex 23

Lafayette 72, Williamsburg Christian Academy 43

Mathews 51, TJ-Richmond 30

Lee-Davis Southerner Classic=

Colonial Heights 60, King William 39

Lee-Davis 41, North Stafford 28

Manassas Park Tournament=

Brentsville 46, Forest Park 31

Handley 40, C.D. Hylton 25

Kettle Run 52, Spotsylvania 51

Rappahannock County 56, Manassas Park 34

Mountain Ridge Tournament=

University, W.Va. 66, Alleghany 42

Ram Hardwood Classic=

Skyline 47, Page County 32

Strasburg 54, Luray 49

Rock Ridge Holiday Tournament=

South County 45, Wakefield 39

Thomas Dale Tournament=

James River-Midlothian 35, West Springfield 24

Manchester 53, Nansemond River 18

Riverbend 50, Glen Allen 40

Thomas Dale 53, Massaponax 38

Title IX Classic=

TPLS Christian 51, Highland-Warrenton 42

Title IX Tournament=

Osbourn 42, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 36

Westfield Tournament=

Battlefield 55, Blacksburg 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.