Thursday’s Sports Transactions

December 6, 2018 10:27 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Nathan Eovaldi on a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Carlos Carrasco on a four-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jonathan Schoop and INF Ronald Torreyes on one-year contacts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Rick Kranitz pitching coach.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Tommy Hottovy pitching coach, Terrmel Sledge assistant hitting coach and Chris Denorfia quality assurance coach.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP José Álvarez from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Luis García.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Nick Gotta.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Austin Dubsky to a contract extension. Signed C Arturo Nieto.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Cleveland C Tristan Thompson $15,000 for making an “inappropriate gesture” to a spectator during a Dec. 3 game at Brooklyn.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G-F Daniel Hamilton to Erie (NBAGL).

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled G Isaac Bonga from South Bay (NBAGL).

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned Fs Troy Brown Jr. and Okaro White to Capital City (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Named Christopher Halpin executive vice president and chief strategy & growth officer.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Billy Brown to the practice squad. Placed TE Je’Ron Hamm on the practice squad injured list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Landon Collins on injured reserve. Signed DB Kenny Ladler from the practice squad. Signed P Brock Miller to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed P Rob Maver, K Rene Paredes, LS Pierre-Luc Caron and FBs Ante Milanovic-Litre and Charlie Powe.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jordan Beaulieu, WR Peter Berryman, RB Tanner Green and OL Curtis Krahn, Brandon Smith and Mason Woods.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Saku Maenalanen from Charlotte (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Roope Hintz to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Matt Beleskey from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed Fs Terrence Wallin and Alex Kile to professional tryout contracts.

SOCCER
United Soccer League

NORTH TEXAS SC — Signed F Ricardo Pepi to a four-year contract.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Signed football coach Justin Wilcox to a five-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

CONNECTICUT — Announced women’s sophomore basketball G Lexi Gordon is leaving the program.

STOCKTON — Named Dave Lorber baseball coach.

