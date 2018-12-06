Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Nathan Eovaldi on a four-year contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Carlos Carrasco on a four-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jonathan Schoop and INF Ronald Torreyes on one-year contacts.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Rick Kranitz pitching coach.
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Tommy Hottovy pitching coach, Terrmel Sledge assistant hitting coach and Chris Denorfia quality assurance coach.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP José Álvarez from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Luis García.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Nick Gotta.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Austin Dubsky to a contract extension. Signed C Arturo Nieto.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Cleveland C Tristan Thompson $15,000 for making an “inappropriate gesture” to a spectator during a Dec. 3 game at Brooklyn.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G-F Daniel Hamilton to Erie (NBAGL).
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled G Isaac Bonga from South Bay (NBAGL).
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned Fs Troy Brown Jr. and Okaro White to Capital City (NBAGL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Named Christopher Halpin executive vice president and chief strategy & growth officer.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Billy Brown to the practice squad. Placed TE Je’Ron Hamm on the practice squad injured list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Landon Collins on injured reserve. Signed DB Kenny Ladler from the practice squad. Signed P Brock Miller to the practice squad.
CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed P Rob Maver, K Rene Paredes, LS Pierre-Luc Caron and FBs Ante Milanovic-Litre and Charlie Powe.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jordan Beaulieu, WR Peter Berryman, RB Tanner Green and OL Curtis Krahn, Brandon Smith and Mason Woods.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Saku Maenalanen from Charlotte (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Roope Hintz to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Matt Beleskey from Hartford (AHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed Fs Terrence Wallin and Alex Kile to professional tryout contracts.
|SOCCER
|United Soccer League
NORTH TEXAS SC — Signed F Ricardo Pepi to a four-year contract.
CALIFORNIA — Signed football coach Justin Wilcox to a five-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
CONNECTICUT — Announced women’s sophomore basketball G Lexi Gordon is leaving the program.
STOCKTON — Named Dave Lorber baseball coach.
