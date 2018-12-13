Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Juan Nieves pitching coach and Mike Hessman hitting coach for Toledo (IL); Mike Rabelo manager, Brian Harper hitting coach and Mark Johnson pitching coach for Erie (EL); Andrew Graham manager and Jorge Cordova pitching coach for Lakeland (FSL); Willie Blair pitching coach and Eddie Dennis coach for West Michigan (MWL); Brayan Peña manager, Carlos Bohorquez pitching coach and Bill Springman hitting coach for Connecticut (NYP); Gary Cathcart manager and John Murrian hitting coach for Tigers West (GCL); Jose Parra pitching coach of Tigers East (GCL); Luis Marte pitching coach and Willians Moreno and Sandy Acevedo coaches for Tigers 1 (DSL); Marcos Yepez manager, Jose Cabrera pitching coach and Kely Ramos hitting coach for Tigers 2 (DSL); Jeff Branson minor league hitting coordinator, and Alex Gonzalez and Austin Tripp minor league video coordinators.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired INF Yandy Díaz and RHP Cole Sulser from Cleveland for 1B Jake Bauers and cash considerations sent to Seattle. Traded DH Edwin Encarnación and a 2019 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick to Seattle. Seattle sent 1B Carlos Santana and cash considerations to Cleveland.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jordan Romano from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations. Acquired the sixth overall selection in the Competitive Balance Round A of the 2019 MLB draft from Milwaukee for LHP Alex Claudio.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Allonzo Trier to a guaranteed NBA contract. Waived G Ron Baker.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Xavier Woodson-Luster from the practice squad. Placed TE Orson Charles on injured reserve. Signed DB Ashton Lampkin to the practice squad. Placed DB Robert Jackson on the practice squad/injured list.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned G Angus Redmond to South Carolina (ECHL).

OLYMPICS

INTERNATIONAL CANOE FEDERATION — Suspended Chinese women paddlers Shengfang Tian and Huan Men two years after both tested positive for the banned diuretic triamterene while training in China in April.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Ned Grabavoy technical director.

United States League

NASHVILLE — Signed F Kharlton Belmar.

