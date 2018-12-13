Thursday’s Sports Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Juan Nieves pitching coach and Mike Hessman hitting coach for Toledo (IL); Mike Rabelo manager, Brian Harper hitting coach and Mark Johnson pitching coach for Erie (EL); Andrew Graham manager and Jorge Cordova pitching coach for Lakeland (FSL); Willie Blair pitching coach and Eddie Dennis coach for West Michigan (MWL); Brayan Peña manager, Carlos Bohorquez pitching coach and Bill Springman hitting coach for Connecticut (NYP); Gary Cathcart manager and John Murrian hitting coach for Tigers West (GCL); Jose Parra pitching coach of Tigers East (GCL); Luis Marte pitching coach and Willians Moreno and Sandy Acevedo coaches for Tigers 1 (DSL); Marcos Yepez manager, Jose Cabrera pitching coach and Kely Ramos hitting coach for Tigers 2 (DSL); Jeff Branson minor league hitting coordinator, and Alex Gonzalez and Austin Tripp minor league video coordinators.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired INF Yandy Díaz and RHP Cole Sulser from Cleveland for 1B Jake Bauers and cash considerations sent to Seattle. Traded DH Edwin Encarnación and a 2019 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick to Seattle. Seattle sent 1B Carlos Santana and cash considerations to Cleveland.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jordan Romano from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations. Acquired the sixth overall selection in the Competitive Balance Round A of the 2019 MLB draft from Milwaukee for LHP Alex Claudio.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Allonzo Trier to a guaranteed NBA contract. Waived G Ron Baker.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Xavier Woodson-Luster from the practice squad. Placed TE Orson Charles on injured reserve. Signed DB Ashton Lampkin to the practice squad. Placed DB Robert Jackson on the practice squad/injured list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned G Angus Redmond to South Carolina (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Allen’s David Makowski three games and fined him an undisclosed amount; fined Allen’s Greg Chase an undisclosed amount for their actions in a Dec. 12 game at Wheeling. Fined Atlanta’s Zach Malatesta an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 12 game at South Carolina.
INTERNATIONAL CANOE FEDERATION — Suspended Chinese women paddlers Shengfang Tian and Huan Men two years after both tested positive for the banned diuretic triamterene while training in China in April.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Ned Grabavoy technical director.
NASHVILLE — Signed F Kharlton Belmar and G Connor Sparrow.
ARKANSAS — Suspended sophomore LB Demetrius Walker after being arrested on drug and weapon charges.
TEMPLE — Named Manny Diaz football coach.
