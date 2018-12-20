Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Cahill on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed LHP Zac Rosscup.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed INF Ian Kinsler to a two-year contract. Designated LHP Clayton Richard for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended New England WR Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions.

Advertisement

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Justin Evans to the practice squad. Released WR Daniel Braverman from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LB Shaq Thompson on injured reserve. Signed QB Kyle Allen from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — WR Josh Gordon announced he is stepping away from football.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Darvin Kidsy from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill and F Conor Garland from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled Fs Ryan Lomberg and Buddy Robinson from Stockton (AHL). Reassigned F Kerby Rychel to Stockton.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tyler Gaudet from Milwaukee (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Drew Melanson from Maine (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Kevin Goumas. Announced G Callum Booth was reassigned to the team from Charlotte (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Jan Gregus.

NASHVILLE — Signed F Cameron Lancaster.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced the resignation of vice president of communications John Archibald.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.