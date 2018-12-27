Thursday’s Sports Transactions

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anibal Sanchez on a two-year contract .
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams to Erie (NBAGL).
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Brandon Sampson to a two-way contract. Waived G Tyler Ulis.
NBA — Fined Orlando F-G Terrence Ross $25,000 for throwing a ball into the stands following a Dec. 26 game against Phoenix.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Eric Tomlinson on injured reserve. Signed TE Clive Walford.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DE Marcus Smith and DB Alex Carter. Placed QB Colt McCoy and TE Jordan Reed on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill and Fs Michael Bunting and Conor Garland from Tucson (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Tyler Lewington from Hershey (AHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Jared Thomas to Tulsa (ECHL).
