By The Associated Press

SOUTH

LSU 72, SE Louisiana 52

MIDWEST

Mich.-Dearborn 85, Olivet 53

FAR WEST

Ohio Northern 65, Carthage 57

Willamette 70, Wis.-Stevens Point 66

